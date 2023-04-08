Back in 2020, a lot of leftists were incensed that Florida had made it legal to run down protesters with your car. In reality, Gov. Ron DeSantis had signed into law a bill that would not hold drivers liable for any injuries if they were surrounded in their cars by a violet mob that posed an immediate threat. The always awesome Sheriff Grady Judd even brought visual aids to the press conference to illustrate the difference between a peaceful protest and a riot.

Also in 2020, Daniel Perry, a U.S. Army sergeant and Uber driver, shot and killed an armed protester in Austin during anti-police demonstrations. The “protester,” 28-year-old Garrett Foster, was among the rioters surrounding Perry’s car and was also carrying an AK-47 which he pointed at Perry.

A Soros-backed district attorney, you say? That’s pretty antisemitic.

This editor remembers doing several posts about Black Lives Matter protesters blocking intersections and threatening drivers.

As someone said, this is what would have happened to Kyle Rittenhouse had he been tried in a deep blue city like Austin.

