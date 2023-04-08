Back in 2020, a lot of leftists were incensed that Florida had made it legal to run down protesters with your car. In reality, Gov. Ron DeSantis had signed into law a bill that would not hold drivers liable for any injuries if they were surrounded in their cars by a violet mob that posed an immediate threat. The always awesome Sheriff Grady Judd even brought visual aids to the press conference to illustrate the difference between a peaceful protest and a riot.

Also in 2020, Daniel Perry, a U.S. Army sergeant and Uber driver, shot and killed an armed protester in Austin during anti-police demonstrations. The “protester,” 28-year-old Garrett Foster, was among the rioters surrounding Perry’s car and was also carrying an AK-47 which he pointed at Perry.

Here is Garrett Foster pointing his loaded AK-47 at Daniel Perry in Austin, TX in 2020 Daniel Perry was just convicted of murder for defending himself pic.twitter.com/OJzITvR9VJ — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 8, 2023

Lead detective: I didn't arrest Daniel Perry because self-defense was possibilityhttps://t.co/KcbaL81LPI — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 8, 2023

The Daniel Perry case just took a crazy turn. The lead detective, David Fugitt just filed an affidavit claiming the Soros backed DA had him remove over 100 pages of exculpatory evidence… The grand jury NEVER got to see it. This is criminal. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 8, 2023

A Soros-backed district attorney, you say? That’s pretty antisemitic.

Daniel Perry was working as an Uber driver in Austin, TX when he found himself in the middle of a BLM mob. A guy came up to his car and pointed an AK-47 at him and he fired back in self defense. He was indicted for murder by a Soros-funded DA and was just found guilty. pic.twitter.com/bx5kLXzqva — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 7, 2023

The lead detective in the case concluded it was a justifiable homicide. So did the Austin police department. Yet Soros-funded Travis County DA Jose Garza indicted him anyway and was accused by the detective of withholding evidence from the grand jury and witness tampering pic.twitter.com/iBpHSDqcBe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the guy Daniel Perry fatally shot had a history of threatening people with rifles at BLM protests. 24 sets of fingerprints were also found on Perry's car showing that the mob was being anything but friendly. pic.twitter.com/sNmqU07DAL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 7, 2023

Here is the video from the night Daniel Perry, an active duty Army Sergeant, lawfully defended himself against a BLM rioter with an AK-47 before having his right of self defense made illegal by a Soros-funded DA. Pardon Daniel Kelly @GregAbbott_TX pic.twitter.com/wVje5AGQag — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 7, 2023

Anarcho-tyranny, classic Soros. If he has any balls at all, @GregAbbott_TX will pardon him immediately. — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) April 7, 2023

He can't. But he can call the legislature in to change the pardon law. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 8, 2023

The Austin police cleared him. Then the Soros DA took up the case. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 7, 2023

This infuriates me — Austyn_Texas (@TexasAustyn) April 7, 2023

Poor guy. There is no more justice here anymore. Hard to believe. — Debbie Andrle (@DebbieAndrle) April 8, 2023

This could have been anybody. In 2020 my mother & I got caught in a BLM riot at an intersection in East Harlem. The crowd was extremely charged. They surrounded my car with bad intent. I almost floored it. Thankfully a Good Samaritan convinced them to continue marching. — Kenji (@kenjidotus) April 8, 2023

This editor remembers doing several posts about Black Lives Matter protesters blocking intersections and threatening drivers.

Miscarriage of Justice doesn’t even begin to describe what just happened — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) April 7, 2023

Okay, it's illegal to defend ourselves from armed attackers, got it. — Hannah 🎀💖 (@StawbyBunny) April 8, 2023

As someone said, this is what would have happened to Kyle Rittenhouse had he been tried in a deep blue city like Austin.

