We’d heard yesterday that nothing was going to happen this week with the grand jury weighing the case against Donald Trump, but the New York Times has four people saying that the grand jury has voted to indict Trump.

Breaking News: A grand jury in New York has voted to indict Donald Trump over his role in a hush money payment to a porn star, according to four people with knowledge of the matter. https://t.co/2p3Rlr0abC pic.twitter.com/JhSJLKoMny — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 30, 2023

NBC News confirms: New York Grand Jury has voted to indict Donald Trump, citing 3 sources — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) March 30, 2023

"A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald J. Trump on Thursday … a historic development that will shake up the 2024 presidential race and forever mark him as the nation’s first former president to face criminal charges." gift link:https://t.co/qFuo06mkbn — Jill Lawrence (@JillDLawrence) March 30, 2023

NYT reporting former President Donald J Trump has been indicted by Manhattan grand jury, a terrible idea, unfair.

I’m with Prof Alan Dershowitz right now who just told me, “this stretches criminal statues beyond any plausible constitutional boundaries.”

He’s right, this sucks. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 30, 2023

And so, the circus begins — Dennis Barnes (@barnymcbarnbarn) March 30, 2023

It's still so funny to me that Donald Trump is going to get Al Capone'd because of a porn star hush-money payment. — Colin Stevens (@ColinDStevens) March 30, 2023

Well this should calm things down — David Suggs (@TheRealDSuggs) March 30, 2023

Now why would you leak this… — Frank Werdna (@TheAustraliano3) March 30, 2023

People are scared he is running again they had to do this 😂 — K A R L Y C (@officialkarlyc) March 30, 2023

What was the context? Was it justified? — Alpha Male Art Curator (@chudlord91) March 30, 2023

"according to four people with knowledge of the matter," Love it will use it in the future whenever I want to talk shit — Bongo 🥁 (@bongobongonft) March 30, 2023

The left is beating off over this as we speak… — Concerned Citizen (@concern2023) March 30, 2023

One woman said she just told her 9-year-old and now they’re both in tears of happiness.

The counter suit is going to be epic!!!! — Todd Reeves (@ToddRee59114917) March 30, 2023

Can’t wait to see that’s there’s no evidence and that it’s all speculative. 🙄 — Ryan Strug 🇺🇸 (@ryanstrug) March 30, 2023

And they won’t succeed, will only fuel his candidacy, again 😑 — Steven (@Scrupuls) March 30, 2023

You know who’s not going to face any charges? DJT, you know who isn’t going to jail for anything? DJT — Nicholas Biondo (@NicholasBiondo) March 30, 2023

More delicious Nothing Burger — Jesse Farmer (@jessethebuilder) March 30, 2023

I’m with Arthur Aidala ace criminal defense attorney right now, who just told me, “the travesty is that in Manhattan Trump could be convicted on this evidence.”

This is a lame case. Trump will win after portraying himself as the real victim in the case. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 30, 2023

BREAKING: Alvin Bragg the @ManhattanDA who lets criminals roam free on the streets of NYC, wants us to believe the world is a safer place by putting @realDonaldTrump behind bars for giving hush money to a porn star. What a twisted world we live in. https://t.co/6MgIu38zmo — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 30, 2023

The left is so emboldened that they'll dismiss the murders of Christians while claiming trans people are the real victims on the same day they indict Trump on farcical, banana republic charges. Scary times. What will they do next? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 30, 2023

In which a ham sandwich gets indicted via an inept Manhattan DA who resurrected a zombie case no one else would touch, and the ham sandwich eventually wins when the case gets laughed out of court. Our "legal system" is officially a joke. https://t.co/sE3gmhl38S — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 30, 2023

The irony here is that Alvin Bragg doesn’t prosecute anyone who shoots people on 5th Avenue. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) March 30, 2023

Progressives celebrating the politicization of the criminal justice system have a hatred for Donald Trump that is so significant that they can't see forest for the trees. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 30, 2023

Well, we’re now officially a country that indicts political opposition. — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) March 30, 2023

This is what is known as an actual threat to democracy. A politically motivated prosecutor is weaponizing his office to go after the guy winning in the 2024 polls. This is what Putin does to his opponents but the America libs want looks a lot like Russia they claim to despise. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 30, 2023

***

