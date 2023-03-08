To get it out of the way up front, the National Archives say they haven’t yet investigated the contents of these nine boxes, so it’s possible there aren’t any classified documents mixed in there. However, President Joe Biden’s lawyer had these boxes shipped to his Boston office from the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., where Biden’s lawyers had uncovered the first batch of classified documents (that we know of) back on November 2.

Still, we’d never had know about it if not for the efforts of Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson.

Fox News reports:

Nine boxes of documents were taken from President Biden’s attorney Patrick Moore’s Boston office, but have yet to be reviewed, the National Archives disclosed in a response letter to Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, this week first obtained by Fox News Digital. The Archives had not previously publicly disclosed the number of boxes taken from Boston. It had been reported that Moore had shipped boxes of documents from the Penn Biden Center to his Boston office before discovering the initial trove of classified documents at the Washington, D.C.-based think tank. In response to questions by Johnson and Grassley in a Feb. 24 letter asking how and when the archives learned that records were transported to Boston, Acting Archivist of the United States Debra Steidel Wall responded the agency learned about it on Nov. 3, 2022.

It could be nothing, but it sounds fishy.

The important thing is that Biden is cooperating with the investigation — into his having classified documents dating back to his days as a senator scattered around the country.

“Despite having possession of the documents since November, the Archives has not yet reviewed the boxes’ content to determine whether additional classified materials are inside,” Fox News notes.

***

