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Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Uses … (Wait for It) … TikTok Slang in Concurring Opinion

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on June 30, 2026
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We've already dunked on Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson today for her dissenting opinion in the case that allowed states to block biological boys from playing on girls' sports teams. Jackson claimed transgender women are penalized for being perceived as aggressive and have suffered sex-based discrimination just as much as "cisgender" women have. Remember, this is the person who couldn't define what a woman is during her confirmation hearings because she was "not a biologist."

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Jackson, who's found herself on the losing end of 8-1 Supreme Court decisions, continues to embarrass herself, even in her concurring opinions, such as the birthright citizenship case, where she dropped in some TikTok slang. "In the aftermath of the Civil War, those who championed the Fourteenth Amendment — both within and without Congress — understood the assignment."

Jarvis reminded us that in a previous dissent, she actually included the phrase "… (wait for it) …".

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A lot of people are theorizing that the prevalence of em dashes in her writings is evidence that she (or a clerk) is using ChatGPT or some other AI tool to write these opinions.

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