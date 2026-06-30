Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Uses … (Wait for It) … TikTok Slang in Concurring Opinion

We've already dunked on Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson today for her dissenting opinion in the case that allowed states to block biological boys from playing on girls' sports teams. Jackson claimed transgender women are penalized for being perceived as aggressive and have suffered sex-based discrimination just as much as "cisgender" women have. Remember, this is the person who couldn't define what a woman is during her confirmation hearings because she was "not a biologist."

Advertisement

Jackson, who's found herself on the losing end of 8-1 Supreme Court decisions, continues to embarrass herself, even in her concurring opinions, such as the birthright citizenship case, where she dropped in some TikTok slang. "In the aftermath of the Civil War, those who championed the Fourteenth Amendment — both within and without Congress — understood the assignment."

Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson used the tik tok slang phrase "understood the assignment" in her concurring opinion for the birthright citizenship case pic.twitter.com/c4tDYq0LMN — Pericles (@PerryALPHA) June 30, 2026

…and with the ChatGPT dashes pic.twitter.com/46RguMsFlD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 30, 2026

I thought you were trolling is. But no



She really wrote: “In the aftermath of the Civil War, those who championed the Fourteenth Amendment—both within and beyond Congress—understood the assignment.”



Least serious SCOTUS member everhttps://t.co/cqn4otzIAj — Jake Huffaker (@IAmJakeHuffaker) June 30, 2026

Jarvis reminded us that in a previous dissent, she actually included the phrase "… (wait for it) …".

She previously dropped a "wait for it."



It is only a matter of time before she uses a gif. https://t.co/hV91GW789z pic.twitter.com/Z9XT33Oje8 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 30, 2026

She should start using clap emojis to emphasize her points better.



Understood 👏The 👏 Assignment👏 — Cornucopia Of Crime 🔎 (@CrimeCornucopia) June 30, 2026

These are actual on-the-record writings of a Supreme Court Justice



Ketanji is an embarrassment pic.twitter.com/ixcRMvXMVm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 30, 2026

DEI hiring doesn’t work. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 30, 2026

The writings of SCOTUS become the standard against which future generations will judge law and ...wait for it...precedent.

We've got to choose judges who understand the assignment. — E (@JunkersFW190) June 30, 2026

That's language suitable for tweets, not judicial opinions. — Roger Baumgarten (@RogerBaumgarten) June 30, 2026

This is the kind of stuff you cover in red ink in Freshman Composition papers. — Deputy Cloots (@OneLongLay) June 30, 2026

Its crazy how the highest court in the land is now dropping "wait for it" and "understood the assignment" like its a text thread. That used to be the one place where every word carried weight. — Bashar (@Bashar6116) June 30, 2026

Advertisement

Her sole purpose is to make Sotomayor look intelligent. — Garrett Ham (@garrettham_esq) June 30, 2026

She is an absolute embarrassment. And I am not being hyperbolic. — Jon Henry (@JJmoida) June 30, 2026

It’s all part of the strategy of devaluing America. — Trader (@InvestOrTradeX) June 30, 2026

A lot of people are theorizing that the prevalence of em dashes in her writings is evidence that she (or a clerk) is using ChatGPT or some other AI tool to write these opinions.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.