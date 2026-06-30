Gov. Tim Walz: The Supreme Court Says States Can Be Cruel to Trans Kids

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who's made friends with school shooters and fought hard to make sure that every boys' restroom in the state was equipped with a tampon dispenser, was obviously upset by the Supreme Court's triggering ruling on Tuesday that states can ban biological males from competing on girls' sports teams. In a recent interview, Texas Senate candidate James Talarico was asked to name "something that you love that's not family or friends," and after a pause, answered, "trans kids." We don't know who loves trans kids more — Walz or Talarico — but Walz managed to dumb down the Supreme Court's ruling by saying that SCOTUS ruled that states can be cruel to trans kids.

Advertisement

As the Supreme Court says states can be cruel to trans kids, my message is clear:



Here in Minnesota, we stand with and value our trans neighbors and youth. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 30, 2026

Cruel is making girls share their locker rooms and showers with boys. Cruel is having a boy spike a volleyball into your face so hard it causes permanent injury.

Misogynistic pig. — 🐻 Mary Elizabeth ⚾️ #FlyTheW (@marychastain) June 30, 2026

Why do you hate our daughters, Tim? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 30, 2026

Why do you hate girls and women? — Just Regular Rob (@reg1776) June 30, 2026

America stands with WOMEN, not men cosplaying as women.



You’ve already made it clear that Minnesota stands with fraudsters, illegals, and liars.



You don’t have to keep saying it. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) June 30, 2026

Translation:



You oppose girls’ and women’s rights. — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) June 30, 2026

Cruel is forcing girls to dress in a locker room with a boy or competing against a boy. Thank God you are on your way out. — MN Republicans Northland Edition (@MNHD3BGOP) June 30, 2026

I guess women's rights be damned in Minnesota. Vote accordingly, ladies. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) June 30, 2026

You keep talking about compassion. What about compassion for the girls who lose roster spots, scholarships, or championships? They deserve a voice too. — SickoftheSwamp (@SickoftheSwamp) June 30, 2026

How did they say states can be cruel to kids, Tampon? If confused boys want to play sports, they can start their own leagues. — RadioFreeMinnesota (@WalzisaLiar) June 30, 2026

Forcing biological males into women's sports isn't fairness—it's outright cruelty and the erasure of female achievement.



Tim, only a deeply sick individual cheers for that kind of injustice. — Duphorn⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@_Duphorn_) June 30, 2026

Treating them as who they are is not cruel Tim it's exactly the reality they need to hear. — James Paaso (@JamesPaaso) June 30, 2026

If you valued them as human beings, you wouldn't affirm their delusions. Lying to people isn't valuing them. Instead, you'd seek to get them the mental help they need. — mike_1791 (@1791_mike) June 30, 2026

So you would rather a biological male victimize and dominate a female. — Charles (@CharlesHuntNews) June 30, 2026

Democrats sure have a lot of neighbors … immigrant neighbors, trans neighbors, etc. Does Walz have any neighbors with daughters they'd rather not have brutalized by boys?

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.