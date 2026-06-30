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Gov. Tim Walz: The Supreme Court Says States Can Be Cruel to Trans Kids

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 30, 2026
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who's made friends with school shooters and fought hard to make sure that every boys' restroom in the state was equipped with a tampon dispenser, was obviously upset by the Supreme Court's triggering ruling on Tuesday that states can ban biological males from competing on girls' sports teams. In a recent interview, Texas Senate candidate James Talarico was asked to name "something that you love that's not family or friends," and after a pause, answered, "trans kids." We don't know who loves trans kids more — Walz or Talarico — but Walz managed to dumb down the Supreme Court's ruling by saying that SCOTUS ruled that states can be cruel to trans kids.

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Cruel is making girls share their locker rooms and showers with boys. Cruel is having a boy spike a volleyball into your face so hard it causes permanent injury.

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Democrats sure have a lot of neighbors … immigrant neighbors, trans neighbors, etc. Does Walz have any neighbors with daughters they'd rather not have brutalized by boys?

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