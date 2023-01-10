As Twitchy reported earlier, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough asked Sen. Chuck Schumer what could be done about the Republican-led House “attacking” the FBI, because as it stands now, Democrats are the backers of the intelligence community and the security state, which was just exposed in putting pressure on Twitter to censor “disinformation” like tweets about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

We hate to break it to Scarborough, but House Republicans just voted to create a subcommittee on oversight of government investigations.

It's official – we now have a Church-style Committee to investigate the weaponization of the federal government. Let's get to work! pic.twitter.com/cRzhUHMWMa — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) January 10, 2023

Today we're creating a committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. It will investigate how agencies have illegally monitored and targeted American citizens. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 10, 2023

BREAKING: House Republicans just voted to create a new Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government — making good on another promise to the American people. Republicans will hold the corrupt Biden administration accountable. — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2023

BREAKING: The House just voted in favor of forming a new subcommittee (that will be chaired by Jim Jordan) to investigate the weaponization of the the FBI, DOJ, and the rest of the federal government. Every Republican voted yes and every Dem voted no. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 10, 2023

Kind of surprised every GOPer voted yes. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 10, 2023

Every Republican?

The House just passed a resolution establishing a Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government 221-211. Yet again, Rep. Dan Crenshaw was the lone Republican member who did not vote. pic.twitter.com/MxtnfWyZmG — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 10, 2023

A core plank of the Dem Party is unifying state and corporate power to censor their adversaries and critics from the internet. But an equally high priority is to shield the US Security State from investigative scrutiny because they perceive – accurately – they're their allies. https://t.co/QJRJaeeSNO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 10, 2023

Government is always a friend to people in government — The Illiterate Librarian 🕯 (@Dose_of_Wisdom) January 10, 2023

The FBI has interfered in more American elections than the Russians ever dreamed of. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) January 10, 2023

Do not make this a bipartisan committee. Call it one, and put on all Republicans and DINOs — Dad Bod (@interentwizard) January 10, 2023

How many DINOs are there? The Democrats are pretty much in lockstep.

Not holding my breath on anything happening but we’ll see — Mary (@maryscober) January 10, 2023

It’s not 2022 anymore. Our thoughts go out to Scarborough and Schumer at this difficult time.

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Related:

Miranda Devine shreds NY Times’ dishonest framing of GOP’s ‘new Church committee’ https://t.co/Uylv2pfeuW — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 9, 2023