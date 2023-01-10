As Twitchy reported earlier, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough asked Sen. Chuck Schumer what could be done about the Republican-led House “attacking” the FBI, because as it stands now, Democrats are the backers of the intelligence community and the security state, which was just exposed in putting pressure on Twitter to censor “disinformation” like tweets about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

We hate to break it to Scarborough, but House Republicans just voted to create a subcommittee on oversight of government investigations.

 

Every Republican?

How many DINOs are there? The Democrats are pretty much in lockstep.

It’s not 2022 anymore. Our thoughts go out to Scarborough and Schumer at this difficult time.

