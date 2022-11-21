As Twitchy reported, a forensic examination by CBS News showed that the Hunter Biden laptop is indeed real and not Russian disinformation. Most of us knew that two years ago when the New York Post reported on it. There were some emails about “the big guy” on there, even those President Joe Biden has insisted that he has never talked business with his son. Never? There was a little-reported story about Hunter wanting keys made for his “office mates,” including Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Jim Biden, and Gongwen Dong, “emissary” for CEFC China Energy. Tony Bobulinski, who was frozen out by the mainstream media, said that Joe Biden was to receive a 10 percent equity stake in a partnership with CEFC.

A reporter on Monday asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to address the question of whether the president was involved in any of his son’s business dealings. We didn’t hear a no:

REPORTER: "Can you address whether the President was involved in any of his son Hunter or his brother's foreign business dealings?" KJP: "So look, I, you know, um, there's some, a little bit of, uh, interesting, uh, you know, kind of, on brand, uh, thinking here." pic.twitter.com/7h1msnvOBW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 21, 2022

I’ll take that as a yes. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) November 21, 2022

A question she clearly was not expecting! Some reporter went off script! 😂🤣😂 — Linda (@goqivana) November 21, 2022

Took her a long time to finally remember the rehearsed line she was supposed to deliver. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 21, 2022

So, the answer is yes he was. She never denied his involvement. — Lou 1776 #MAGA American 🇺🇸🍊 (@NJGirl4Tay) November 21, 2022

I would rather hear..” I’ll circle back…….” — James Turbitt (@jmcturb47) November 21, 2022

It’s clear they know the truth is coming out, she cannot flat out deny it – so she has to deflect, what other option does she have — Second Wind (@SecondWind2019) November 21, 2022

KJB is very on brand by awkwardly avoiding questions — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸 (@DocKilmer) November 21, 2022

Q: "Was Biden involved in his son's business dealings?" A: "Word salad, uh, inflation, um, Republicans, you know um… — Pragmatus (@GreatWallofText) November 21, 2022

Sounds legit 😂 — Walther PPK (@dburdsal) November 21, 2022

That body language….. They're worried — soap box , ballot box , cartridge box (@craigfinch1) November 21, 2022

“So look, I, you know, um, there's some, a little bit of, uh, interesting, uh, you know, kind of, on brand, uh, thinking here… uh, Republicans, uh, ran on, uh, saying they were going to fight inflation.” Death by a hundred uhs yet she never did answer the question. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) November 21, 2022

Come on man, they've been preparing for this question since late 2020! — Whitewind (@Whitewind_WW) November 22, 2022

She nailed it, lol — Rosemarie (@Pitmom101) November 21, 2022

The sheer panic in her eyes after the question is asked is all you need to know. — Dru (@LAKingsDru) November 22, 2022

In other words, um – I’ll circle back 😂 — Marc S. Lubow (@MLubow) November 21, 2022

We’ll be pretty ticked if the new chairmen of the House committees decide to ignore the whole Hunter Biden mess as a waste of time. If Democrats thought a nonexistent pee-pee tape was worth four years of investigation, then so is Hunter and Ukraine and China and Russia.

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Related:

CBS News discovers that claims about Hunter Biden’s laptop aren’t ‘Russian disinformation’ after all https://t.co/LcjaD3IHNy — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 21, 2022