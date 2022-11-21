As Twitchy reported, a forensic examination by CBS News showed that the Hunter Biden laptop is indeed real and not Russian disinformation. Most of us knew that two years ago when the New York Post reported on it. There were some emails about “the big guy” on there, even those President Joe Biden has insisted that he has never talked business with his son. Never? There was a little-reported story about Hunter wanting keys made for his “office mates,” including Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Jim Biden, and Gongwen Dong, “emissary” for CEFC China Energy. Tony Bobulinski, who was frozen out by the mainstream media, said that Joe Biden was to receive a 10 percent equity stake in a partnership with CEFC.

A reporter on Monday asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to address the question of whether the president was involved in any of his son’s business dealings. We didn’t hear a no:

We’ll be pretty ticked if the new chairmen of the House committees decide to ignore the whole Hunter Biden mess as a waste of time. If Democrats thought a nonexistent pee-pee tape was worth four years of investigation, then so is Hunter and Ukraine and China and Russia.

