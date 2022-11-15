This had been projected Monday by many media outlets and pundits, but it’s now official: Republicans will assume control of the House of Representatives in January. Remarkably, it was a lot of Republican wins in blue New York and California that helped put the GOP over the top.

Republicans have officially won the majority in the House of Representatives. Live election results via @DecisionDeskHQ: https://t.co/dMb5TGnxUI pic.twitter.com/uLUm4OBXxJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 15, 2022

Decision Desk HQ projects Republicans have won a majority in the U.S. House with at least 218 seats. Final count pending calls in 14 outstanding races.#DecisionMade: 6:13pm EST Follow more results here: https://t.co/erllKAE1oN pic.twitter.com/xd1w6W9e28 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 15, 2022

Hold up:

No I disagree. Numbers don’t add up yet for that. https://t.co/jwXqMrpOd6 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2022

Also official: Sen. Rick Scott is challenging Mitch McConnell to be Majority Leader.

It's Official: Mitch McConnell Has a Challenger https://t.co/LSMZZnHFxN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 15, 2022

YES!! 🙏🙏🙏 — Joni Compton (@JoniCompton20) November 15, 2022

It’s good news at least. Shut down the January 6 hearings and launch Hunter Biden probes — Ayokunle Odekunle (@oddy4real) November 15, 2022

About time this was called — whisky.mtns (@mtns_whisky) November 15, 2022

It’s 100% over. GOP are leading 3 separate races by a wide margin, so they absolutely have secured the house regardless. — Alex (@RealSFDynasty) November 15, 2022

So long Nancy……. — Jason Cameron (@jlantern3) November 16, 2022

@GOP We are officially popping the 🍾 🥂 — aaronb83 (@aaronb83) November 15, 2022

California turns Congress red. You’re welcome. — Jon Gant (@hrJonGant) November 15, 2022

Excellent news for America. This means: Biden's legislative agenda is done. Finished.

Pelosi's Covid restrictions in the House is over.

January 6 nonsensical hearings are over.

Republicans can investigate anyone and anything.

Republicans now hold the power of the purse.💸 — Trevor 🇺🇸 (@GodBlesssTexas) November 15, 2022

Gentlemen, start the oversight! — sal pafromtonias (@pafromtonias) November 15, 2022

A win is a win. The Biden agenda is officially dead for now. — Ralph Cifaretto (@RalphieC1012) November 15, 2022

Finally! Let the investigations begin of this incredibly corrupt adminsitration. pic.twitter.com/wX4cBez1xz — StephenStaedt1 (@StephenStaedtl1) November 16, 2022

If promises are kept, we’re going to see some Democrats kicked off of committees so the real oversight can start.

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!