This had been projected Monday by many media outlets and pundits, but it’s now official: Republicans will assume control of the House of Representatives in January. Remarkably, it was a lot of Republican wins in blue New York and California that helped put the GOP over the top.

Also official: Sen. Rick Scott is challenging Mitch McConnell to be Majority Leader.

If promises are kept, we’re going to see some Democrats kicked off of committees so the real oversight can start.

