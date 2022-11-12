We never had a problem with a truly bipartisan committee studying the failures of January 6. We had lots of questions we wanted the answers to: Did police move the barriers and hold the doors for people to enter the Capitol? How many FBI agents were embedded in the crowd, and did they work to incite the rioters? Why had Speaker Nancy Pelosi not better prepared security for the Capitol? Why was Ashley Babbitt, of all people, shot and killed?

The January 6 select committee at first pretended to care about questions like those, but pretty soon they’d hired a retired network television producer to choreograph their prime-time hearing. And the longer the committee existed, the more it turned into nothing more than an effort (by Rep. Liz Cheney) to prevent Donald Trump from ever holding office again.

NBC News’ Ken Dilianian was probably pretty happy to report that the committee’s final report will focus mostly on Trump and not so much on failures of law enforcement and the FBI.

Jan. 6 committee staffers who studied law enforcement failures were told final report will not include their work and—like its made-for-TV show trial hearings—will only be about Trump https://t.co/xDinVioxRa — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 12, 2022

NBC News reports:

Staff members of the Jan. 6 committee were informed last week that the committee’s final report would focus largely on former President Donald Trump and much less on findings about failures by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies in the lead up to the attack, three sources familiar with the committee’s work told NBC News. The sources said the plan was not set in stone and could change. Last week, committee staffers were informed via a phone call that material prepared by several of the teams whose work did not directly link to Trump would largely not be included in the final report, according to the three sources. One source said a “pens down” order came after the call.

Democrats already tried to impeach Trump (a second time) for inciting the riot, claiming (falsely) in their impeachment articles that Officer Brian Sicknick had been beaten to death with a fire extinguisher. President Biden still claims a number of officers lost their lives on January 6.

If the Republicans take the House … still waiting on that one.

They got medals for their bravery.

Plenty of people are calling for a new January 6 select committee if the Republicans retake the House. There’s still plenty to investigate.

