We haven’t seen much about this, but we’re wondering how long it will take for the Biden administration to throw the Border Patrol under the bus as they did with the “whipping” incident that took a year to investigate. CNN reports that Border Patrol agents fired pepper ball projectiles at a group of Venezuelan migrants. The Border Patrol union says the migrants were “protesting.” The local Fox News affiliate says the pepper balls came out after migrants attacked an agent with a flagpole.

This is your border under Joe Biden. Invasion. pic.twitter.com/Wn0yhkaVz9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 1, 2022

A large group of illegal aliens storms into the U.S. and violently attacks BP agents while waving flags of other countries, calling it a "protest". Nearly 24 hours later not one peep about it from the MSM. Why? It doesn't fit the narrative they want to feed the American people. — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) November 1, 2022

Definitely a news blackout going on. Keep getting the truth out any way you can. — RosieCat (@JunePer58060182) November 1, 2022

@BillFOXLA is one of the only people I have seen covering the border. Why isn’t this being shown nationally? He has video after video. — Elizabeth Burns (@eburns24_burns) November 1, 2022

"Protest" or "invasion"? — BigBadRoach (@BigBadCockroach) November 1, 2022

American people call it an invasion — Big Mike (@45BigMike) November 1, 2022

The proper word is invasion. — Kat (@OrSoCoKat) November 1, 2022

They are carrying the flag of a foreign nation, invading our border. That they are "Unarmed" is irrelevant. Most border crossers are military aged men. If someone were walking into your house, carrying a gang sign and claiming to be unarmed, what would you do? — Stosh (@STL019) November 1, 2022

Now we’re talking 🇺🇸 — Lenny (@fordabirds30) November 1, 2022

Illegals with flags………………. — Boo (@333too3) November 1, 2022

You DO NOT come across our border ILLEGALLY waving another flag. SMH. — Genevieve (@GenevieveBayer) November 1, 2022

I thought the same thing. What were they thinking? 😳 — RLati (@ritamlat) November 1, 2022

How did they manage to carry a flag that size their whole journey…maybe this is paid for by special interests 🤔 — Erik Ramirez (@ErikRam08856595) November 1, 2022

Why do people carry the flag of the country they desperately flee? — JJ Feng (@JJFeng10) November 1, 2022

The audacity to fly their flag as they are illegally entering in. — J♥❤♥ 🇺🇸 (@jennnloveslove) November 1, 2022

Send the border patrol out there with paintball guns filled with pepper pellets and go weapons-free on the men. Take the women and children into custody and safely repatriate them to their countries of origin. — ShadeDraws (@SinRStudios) November 1, 2022

Notice it’s always 90% military aged men — krakenjax (@krakenjax1) November 1, 2022

Border Patrol doing…their jobs? Thanks, Brandon! — ^Z^ (@_Razzle_Dazzle_) November 1, 2022

Is Biden going to condemn this or support it? It probably has to do with the polling this close to the midterms.

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Related:

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar ridicules Fox News for focusing on ‘border crisis’ before midterms https://t.co/NXZanrkrJ6 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 25, 2022