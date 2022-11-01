We haven’t seen much about this, but we’re wondering how long it will take for the Biden administration to throw the Border Patrol under the bus as they did with the “whipping” incident that took a year to investigate. CNN reports that Border Patrol agents fired pepper ball projectiles at a group of Venezuelan migrants. The Border Patrol union says the migrants were “protesting.” The local Fox News affiliate says the pepper balls came out after migrants attacked an agent with a flagpole.

Is Biden going to condemn this or support it? It probably has to do with the polling this close to the midterms.

