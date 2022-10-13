This past Valentine’s Day was the fourth anniversary of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 students. We’d lost track of the shooter, Nikolas Cruz, but on Thursday, three jurors said they could not recommend the death penalty for Cruz, and so the recommendation ended up being life in prison without parole. CNN reports that the one “hard no” on the death penalty cited Cruz’s alleged mental illness as the reason for her opposition.

A lot of parents of victims are calling this a travesty of justice, and among them is Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Former Sheriff Scott Israel should also be tarred and feathered in the public square.

Amazing … if you can’t get the death penalty for gunning down 17 innocent students, what’s the death penalty for?

