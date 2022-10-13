This past Valentine’s Day was the fourth anniversary of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 students. We’d lost track of the shooter, Nikolas Cruz, but on Thursday, three jurors said they could not recommend the death penalty for Cruz, and so the recommendation ended up being life in prison without parole. CNN reports that the one “hard no” on the death penalty cited Cruz’s alleged mental illness as the reason for her opposition.

A lot of parents of victims are calling this a travesty of justice, and among them is Gov. Ron DeSantis:

WATCH: @GovRonDeSantis slammed the life sentence recommendation for Parkland school shooter. 'You deserve the death penalty.' pic.twitter.com/YF3StNJMe1 — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) October 13, 2022

I agree. The juror should have recused himself. His decision was not about the facts of this case but rather his opposition to the death penalty. — Beth Estes (@bethestesfitnes) October 13, 2022

He took 17 innocent lives yet he DESERVES to live 🤔. — Dolores Czeszel (@czeszel_dolores) October 13, 2022

100% Should have been quick trial and quick execution. The one juror should explain what criminal act does deserve capital punishment. — JohnCT/FL (@John61926629) October 13, 2022

He's going to have to remain in protective custody the rest of his life. If they were to put him in general population who knows how that would turn out. — Dennis Wittrock (@rockhawk777) October 13, 2022

Amazing … if you can’t get the death penalty for gunning down 17 innocent students, what’s the death penalty for?

The only appropriate sentence for the massacre of 17 innocent people is the death penalty. That the jury had a single holdout refuse to authorize a capital sentence represents a miscarriage of justice. My prayers are with the Parkland families. pic.twitter.com/f2M0Fw1SLo — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 13, 2022

