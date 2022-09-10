If you asked us the best way to destigmatize drug use, we’d say it’s already been done: Go from someone so high on crack he claims he didn’t remember knocking up a stripper to becoming a respected artist selling his works for hundreds of thousands of dollars, all without spending a day in prison. Put that guy’s face on posters to remind drug users of their potential.

The Washington Free Beacon reported this week that, in an effort to eliminate the stigma of drug addiction, rural Kentucky will be getting millions of dollars worth of vending machines filled with drug supplies. But they won’t have crack pipes, right, just like those “safe smoking kits” the government sent out didn’t have crack pipes in them.

We’ll know we’ve won when it will be as destigmatized as shooting up outside of a school in San Francisco.

Trending

In case you’re not sure whom to believe, this is the same reporter who went around and proved that crack pipes were included in those “safe smoking kits”:

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: addictiondrug suppliesrural Kentuckystigmavending machines