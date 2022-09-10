If you asked us the best way to destigmatize drug use, we’d say it’s already been done: Go from someone so high on crack he claims he didn’t remember knocking up a stripper to becoming a respected artist selling his works for hundreds of thousands of dollars, all without spending a day in prison. Put that guy’s face on posters to remind drug users of their potential.

The Washington Free Beacon reported this week that, in an effort to eliminate the stigma of drug addiction, rural Kentucky will be getting millions of dollars worth of vending machines filled with drug supplies. But they won’t have crack pipes, right, just like those “safe smoking kits” the government sent out didn’t have crack pipes in them.

NEW: The Biden admin is set to spend $3.6 million to place vending machines filled with drug supplies in rural Kentucky. The goal of the project is to eliminate "stigma" for drug users. Via @PatrickHauf https://t.co/9s0fUK783n — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 8, 2022

We’ll know we’ve won when it will be as destigmatized as shooting up outside of a school in San Francisco.

What could possibly go wrong? — Suburban Gal (@SuburbsGal) September 9, 2022

No, the goal is to enable more addiction. — Elizabeth Walker (@Bwalkercox) September 9, 2022

So being a junkie has no stigma but going in person for some help does. Got it. 🤡 world — Nick (@NickXiotis) September 10, 2022

Or like maybe spend that money on rehab for them? — JohnnyJoestar (@TheUberElite95) September 10, 2022

Why not spend that $ on rehab, counseling, and job training programs? Wouldn’t it be better to give someone a temporary place to live and the opportunity to learn a career skill? — 🎗 HBTFD🎗 (@mamabeardawg) September 10, 2022

This is so vile. I can’t even express how immoral and evil this is. — Petirroja (@RobinRedHead80) September 10, 2022

Please tell me this isn’t true. Come on, man. — Columbia Gamecock (@uscstanley) September 10, 2022

Degradation continues — RKR: Punished Ronin⚔️⛩📖 (@MetalShogun) September 10, 2022

A caring sheriff would remove those things — John Allen (@Jallen_67) September 10, 2022

I guess since the Biden Administration has increased the quantity of drugs coming into the country they're just trying to facilitate the use! — Tom Lankford (@TomLankford3) September 10, 2022

Is there a pool where we can bet on days that this remains not broken into? I’m thinking under 3 days but maybe I’m overshooting it. — 🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊 MrsLibertyBelle pronouns: bad/bitch (@MrsLibertyBell1) September 8, 2022

There should be more, not less, stigma. Drug use will kill you and should be aggressively discouraged, not encouraged. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) September 10, 2022

They were Beta tested in Hunter's apartment and passed with flying colors. — PeteM1961 (@PeterMM61) September 10, 2022

I just can’t with these people. They’re just evil. — SueLee (@gammytime) September 9, 2022

Every move they make is to disrupt and destroy society. Easier to subjugate. — Hobson – Please stop that (@chimera246) September 10, 2022

It will never be normalized. A killing policy. — Restoring Our Republic ❤️🇺🇸 (@DS_1911) September 10, 2022

In case you’re not sure whom to believe, this is the same reporter who went around and proved that crack pipes were included in those “safe smoking kits”:

Psaki on @PatrickHauf's @FreeBeacon story about crack pipes: "They were never a part of the kit. It was inaccurate reporting and we wanted to put out information to make that clear." pic.twitter.com/4oUBM9MQQ7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 9, 2022

