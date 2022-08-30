The last living leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, has died at age 91 after a lengthy illness.

Mikhail Gorbachev — the last leader of the Soviet's "Evil Empire" who watched as Soviet Communism crumbled and the Iron Curtain collapsed under overwhelming pressure from the free world — died on Tuesday at 91. https://t.co/huhgZFi0z3 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August 30, 2022

I can't wait for the glowing Gorbachev obituaries. — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) August 30, 2022

He was no austere religious scholar, but he did dismantle the USSR and end the Cold War by being such an awesome dude. Check out this guy:

Mikhail Gorbachev, loved abroad and reviled at home, whose reform and openness set in motion forces that freed Eastern Europe, ended the USSR and Communism in Europe and ended the Cold War, is dead at 91. What an extraordinary and complicated figure! https://t.co/FOhHRHjGGl — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) August 30, 2022

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the man who helped to end the Cold War, has died at the age of 91. This is how I will remember him. https://t.co/vKCBaufKWL — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) August 30, 2022

BREAKING: Mikhail Gorbachev, former Soviet leader who helped end the Cold War, has died. https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/gwcpInjBqR — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 30, 2022

Gorby "helped" end the Cold War like Hitler "helped end" WWII when he killed himself. pic.twitter.com/JJpuVg3jtB — ¡El Soopèr! ن c137 🦬 (@SooperMexican) August 30, 2022

Gorbachev also bears responsibility for the brutal crackdown on the Lithuanian and Latvian peaceful demonstrations in January 1991, which led to over a dozen of civilian casualties. The Russian authorities never allowed the prosecution to interrogate him about the case. — Karolis Stasiukėnas 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@stasiukenas) August 30, 2022

Mikhail Gorbachev was perhaps most famous for attending a Beirut summit of dictators and rogues in 1988, declaring that wiping out Washington and New York would "spoil three years of good public relations" and that he had "Americans believing he was a nice guy." pic.twitter.com/vQp1w1HDyr — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 30, 2022

‘Gorbachev more popular than Reagan’ was a cliche of the liberal press in the 1980s. So get ready for those Periclean eulogies to Gorby for the accomplishment of not being Ronald Reagan. pic.twitter.com/equ8FurJs4 — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) August 30, 2022

“As far as Reagan’s much-vaunted role in winning the cold war, the lion’s share of credit goes to Mikhail Gorbachev — a true visionary and, it turns out, the real democrat” – @TheOliverStone in @Showtime's 2012 ‘Untold History of the U.S.: Reagan, Gorbachev & Third World’ pic.twitter.com/lIbZgWCtiz — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 (@BrentHBaker) August 30, 2022

CNN's Phil Black claims the fall of the Berlin Wall "remains the most iconic achievement of Gorbachev's time in power." As if Ronald Reagan wasn't responsible for that. pic.twitter.com/q498rkEWwZ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 30, 2022

Mikhail Gorbachev did not take down the Iron Curtain nor did he end the Cold War — he was in charge when it all fell apart but Reagan, Thatcher, JPII and other freedom fighters brought the Soviet Union to its knees, defeated communism, and liberated millions. https://t.co/iYxySkrCBt — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August 30, 2022

TRUMP RUSSIA TRUMP RUSSIA TRUMP RUSSIA <literally drools over Gorbachev> — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) August 30, 2022

RIP to Mikhail Gorbachev. Here is the moment communism in Russia was defeated. pic.twitter.com/CGPqMtl9Wh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 30, 2022

That's Rocky IV. — Remove46 (@Steel3124) August 30, 2022

Stop making things up. That's Gorbachev. — You're very wrong (@yourewrongstill) August 30, 2022

This isn’t up for debate. — KJ 🤙🏻 (@redheadwonder6) August 30, 2022

Can’t wait for the Washington Post obituary — Cooper Daves (@CooperDaves) August 30, 2022

If I can change…and you can change…WE ALL CAN CHANGE!!! — Ocala Mike (@OcalaMike20) August 30, 2022

This is a great day to remember what an extraordinary president Ronald Reagan was.

