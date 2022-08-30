The last living leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, has died at age 91 after a lengthy illness.

He was no austere religious scholar, but he did dismantle the USSR and end the Cold War by being such an awesome dude. Check out this guy:

This is a great day to remember what an extraordinary president Ronald Reagan was.

