This is one of those odd times when we say, “Only $3 billion?” The United States has provided billions to Ukraine in its war with Russia, but the Associated Press is announcing that the U.S. will announce another $3 billion in aid on Wednesday, which is Ukraine’s independence day as well as the six-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The U.S. will announce a $3 billion aid package to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, officials say. The package is expected to be announced Wednesday as the war hits the six-month mark and Ukraine celebrates its independence day. https://t.co/MT1apHIcLg pic.twitter.com/tmXSBkwB0G — The Associated Press (@AP) August 23, 2022

The AP reports:

As Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future, including imminent plans to announce an additional roughly $3 billion in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, U.S. officials said. U.S. officials told The Associated Press that the package is expected to be announced Wednesday, the day the war hits the six-month mark and Ukraine celebrates its independence day. The money will fund contracts for drones, weapons and other equipment that may not see the battlefront for a year or two, they said.

Ukraine should just charge Hollywood celebrities for photo ops with Volodymyr Zelensky.

If history is any guide, this guarantees that we will be fighting against these same Ukrainian forces some day in the future. — Aarfy (@Aarfy22) August 23, 2022

I didn't agree to this — Oliver (@omw) August 23, 2022

Wonder if this will go as well as the Afghanistan aid to train them. 😖🫣😬 — trouble maker (@dnaboo) August 23, 2022

This is the worst subscription service ever. — Antonio De Medeiros (@thelonelydalek) August 23, 2022

"…years to come…." — cam lowes (@CamLowes) August 23, 2022

Send the 87k armed IRS agents. — infopocalypse (@infopocalypse1) August 23, 2022

It’s okay because money laundering doesn’t increase inflation. 👍 — Elle Latham (@ElleLatham) August 23, 2022

It’s funny they send arms to Ukraine for their citizens and want to take yours. — Versolus (@versolusmango) August 23, 2022

Remember the popular voice actor who suggested President Biden set up an AR-15 buyback program and then send all the guns to Ukraine?

Five years from now there will be Ukrainian oligarchs and the US will be wondering what happened to the money — Tim Moore (@TimMoore87) August 23, 2022

Since some student loan forgiveness seems to be on the table, the general consensus seems to be that if you can send billions to Ukraine you can certainly afford to cancel student loan debt.

Related:

Zelensky and his wife take a break from the war to pose for Annie Leibovitz and Vogue https://t.co/cnOCpRnjtA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 27, 2022