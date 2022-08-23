This is one of those odd times when we say, “Only $3 billion?” The United States has provided billions to Ukraine in its war with Russia, but the Associated Press is announcing that the U.S. will announce another $3 billion in aid on Wednesday, which is Ukraine’s independence day as well as the six-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The AP reports:

As Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future, including imminent plans to announce an additional roughly $3 billion in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, U.S. officials said.

U.S. officials told The Associated Press that the package is expected to be announced Wednesday, the day the war hits the six-month mark and Ukraine celebrates its independence day. The money will fund contracts for drones, weapons and other equipment that may not see the battlefront for a year or two, they said.

Ukraine should just charge Hollywood celebrities for photo ops with Volodymyr Zelensky.

Remember the popular voice actor who suggested President Biden set up an AR-15 buyback program and then send all the guns to Ukraine?

Since some student loan forgiveness seems to be on the table, the general consensus seems to be that if you can send billions to Ukraine you can certainly afford to cancel student loan debt.

