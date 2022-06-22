If there’s one person who’s emerged from the Robb Elementary School shooting as the most incompetent, it’s Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo. Arredondo has finally been put on administrative leave — the superintendent had said he’d wait until the investigation was complete before taking action, but decided to act due to the “lack of clarity” and the “unknown timing” of when he’d receive the results of the investigation.

! Chief Arredondo placed on administrative leave.#Statement from Uvalde school superintendent pic.twitter.com/CfnTWwJD0Z — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) June 22, 2022

It’s pretty concerning that the school superintendent hasn’t been briefed by the DPS on the investigation. McCraw spent a lot of time yesterday before the committee raising serious issues with the schools doors, windows, just security overall. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) June 22, 2022

Just looks at this door to get inside the school. McCraw making a point you can shoot these windows out or break it and then simply turn the door handle to get inside. It would seem security at all the schools in Uvalde would need to be reevaluated. pic.twitter.com/s9YjTWBvtI — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) June 22, 2022

And just like the Uvalde police, this comes way too late. — The Instigator 🌏🐧🦞 (@Thee_Instig8or) June 22, 2022

With pay or without? — Live Life Loudly (@sp4rkleplenty) June 22, 2022

If he's getting paid then it's just a vacation. He's still going to receive benefits and lifetime pension. — Maureen Mattingly (@maureen_mofonts) June 22, 2022

SWEET JESUS, that took forever. — Marta McCall (@MartaMcCallDIY) June 22, 2022

That took almost as long as the cops who responded to the school. — 🥫 (@Soup_4MyFamily) June 22, 2022

Good start. — Perry Schaffer (@psbx) June 22, 2022

Don't mind the cover-up. Keep moving along. — Unassuming Idiot (@gotz2grind) June 22, 2022

I think he's looking at this as a paid vacation, unfortunately. That whole state and this whole "investigation" is such a slanted mess; he'll get his job back and probably some form of award for the incident. — Dimforest (@dimforest) June 22, 2022

He needs to resign ASAP. — Mark Anslem (@EPluribusMarcus) June 22, 2022

It’s hard to believe he hasn’t resigned already from the shame.

Related:

MUST WATCH: Woman at Uvalde City Council meeting finds a loophole to get Pete Arredondo removed from the council https://t.co/uzVVtJ1zr1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 22, 2022