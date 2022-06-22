If there’s one person who’s emerged from the Robb Elementary School shooting as the most incompetent, it’s Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo. Arredondo has finally been put on administrative leave — the superintendent had said he’d wait until the investigation was complete before taking action, but decided to act due to the “lack of clarity” and the “unknown timing” of when he’d receive the results of the investigation.

It’s hard to believe he hasn’t resigned already from the shame.

