It’s nice to see that at least some media outlets are reporting on the not guilty plea by the man who said he’d flown from California to Washington, D.C. to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Plenty have written off the incident since the man only got near Kavanaugh’s house and didn’t actually kill him.

Nicholas John Roske, who was in possession of a gun, a knife, and burglary tools when arrested, pleaded not guilty Wednesday. It would seem that the cross-country trip would show significant premeditation, though.

The man accused of trying to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh pleaded not guilty in court today to one count of attempting to assassinate a Supreme Court justice. "There's significant evidence of premeditation," @CBS_Herridge reports on details emerging in the case. pic.twitter.com/6ZmbowSG3H — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 22, 2022

One would think a man attempting to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice would be a bigger deal. — RamboSlambo (@juan_tlopez) June 22, 2022

Wow, CBS covers the news. Weird. — Derek Hall (@D3r3khall) June 22, 2022

CNN, too.

They will let him go free. — THOWL (@THowl_likeawolf) June 22, 2022

No hard feelings.

His grandpa said he’s a good kid so I’m pretty sure that’ll sway the jury 🙄 pic.twitter.com/dsUfEYs0Cb — ✒️ (@TruthRW) June 22, 2022

As CNN reports, “Roske confirmed to the 911 operator that he was planning to kill Kavanaugh and then kill himself.”

