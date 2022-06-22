It’s nice to see that at least some media outlets are reporting on the not guilty plea by the man who said he’d flown from California to Washington, D.C. to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Plenty have written off the incident since the man only got near Kavanaugh’s house and didn’t actually kill him.

Nicholas John Roske, who was in possession of a gun, a knife, and burglary tools when arrested, pleaded not guilty Wednesday. It would seem that the cross-country trip would show significant premeditation, though.

As CNN reports, “Roske confirmed to the 911 operator that he was planning to kill Kavanaugh and then kill himself.”

