As we mentioned, President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are holding a Pride Month event at the White House Wednesday. The president kicked things off by screwing up the alphabet:

Joe Biden, like the rest of us, has officially lost track of how many letters are now… "L-G-B-T-Q-L — I, excuse me — plus Americans" pic.twitter.com/TL7WFq5mg8 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 15, 2022

The Associated Press is reporting that Biden has more than a speech up his sleeve … he’s also issuing executive orders discouraging “conversion therapy” for trans kids and embracing gender-affirming surgery. Will Weissert reports for the AP:

President Joe Biden is issuing executive orders Wednesday to stymie what the White House says are discriminatory legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community by Republican-controlled states. The orders seek to discourage “conversion therapy” — a discredited practice that aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity — while also promoting gender-affirming surgery and expanding foster care protections for gay and transgender parents and children. The White House says the actions, which tap money already allocated to federal agencies, are meant to counter 300-plus anti-LGBTQ laws introduced by state lawmakers over the past year alone. The Department of Health and Human Services will draft new policies to expand care to LGBTQ families and the Education Department will devise rules to better protect LGBTQ students in public schools.

We’d thought Biden had got this out of his system with his observance of International Trans Day of Visibility.

I wonder who told him that promoting hormones & surgery for children was a winning strategy?

Not. — Jean Maree (@JeanMaree_ND) June 15, 2022

Every decade has its top euphemism. The 2020s is going to be ‘gender-affirming surgery’ — Black Ptolemies (@tellingly_told) June 15, 2022

He's so not good at this — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) June 15, 2022

They want to make sure your kids never reproduce. — bluesman fren of AK (@igazerAK) June 15, 2022

“Gender affirming surgery” are the nice words to cover up what they really mean which are, cutting the healthy breasts off of girls and penises off of boys. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) June 15, 2022

I'm not looking forward to the day all of these mutilated, sterilized, and broken children grow up and realize they were lied to by a system that exploited them for political gain and coerced them into a life of misery. — Robert Gaut | ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ (@robert_gaut) June 15, 2022

No, we’re saving these children from certain suicide if they don’t get the gender-affirming care they need, and as early as they need it. Remember, here’s what the White House put out on the Trans Day of Visibility: a chart showing gender-affirming care at any age or stage.

Here's how the White House describes "gender-affirming care" pic.twitter.com/6XHyVxkcSo — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 31, 2022

