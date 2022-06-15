As we mentioned, President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are holding a Pride Month event at the White House Wednesday. The president kicked things off by screwing up the alphabet:

The Associated Press is reporting that Biden has more than a speech up his sleeve … he’s also issuing executive orders discouraging “conversion therapy” for trans kids and embracing gender-affirming surgery. Will Weissert reports for the AP:

President Joe Biden is issuing executive orders Wednesday to stymie what the White House says are discriminatory legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community by Republican-controlled states.

The orders seek to discourage “conversion therapy” — a discredited practice that aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity — while also promoting gender-affirming surgery and expanding foster care protections for gay and transgender parents and children.

The White House says the actions, which tap money already allocated to federal agencies, are meant to counter 300-plus anti-LGBTQ laws introduced by state lawmakers over the past year alone.

The Department of Health and Human Services will draft new policies to expand care to LGBTQ families and the Education Department will devise rules to better protect LGBTQ students in public schools.

We’d thought Biden had got this out of his system with his observance of International Trans Day of Visibility.

Trending

No, we’re saving these children from certain suicide if they don’t get the gender-affirming care they need, and as early as they need it. Remember, here’s what the White House put out on the Trans Day of Visibility: a chart showing gender-affirming care at any age or stage.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: executive ordersgender-affirming surgeryJoe BidenPride Monthpublic schools