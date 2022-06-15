As Twitchy reported, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked during Monday’s press briefing if there were any updates on the baby formula shortage. After flipping through her binder for about 20 seconds, Jean-Pierre declared that she had no update.

We now have our update courtesy of CNN: “Operation Fly Formula” continues and will bring in 22 tons of specialty infant formula from Switzerland Thursday.

CNN reports:

The administration, the White House said in a statement obtained first by CNN, is sourcing a flight “facilitated by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for Operation Fly Formula to transport Nestlé infant formula from Switzerland to Louisville, Kentucky, on June 16.”

That shipment, the White House said, will include more than 44,000 pounds of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino and Alfamino Junior specialty formula.

That supply “will be available primarily through a distribution pipeline serving hospitals, home health companies, and WIC programs around the U.S.,” per the White House.

So you’re not likely to see any big changes on your local store shelf.

Trending

To the Biden administration, this is a big achievement. No wonder CNN is so anxious to report it.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 22 tonsbaby formulaJoe BidenOperation Fly FormulaSwitzerland