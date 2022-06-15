As Twitchy reported, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked during Monday’s press briefing if there were any updates on the baby formula shortage. After flipping through her binder for about 20 seconds, Jean-Pierre declared that she had no update.

We now have our update courtesy of CNN: “Operation Fly Formula” continues and will bring in 22 tons of specialty infant formula from Switzerland Thursday.

More than 22 tons of specialty infant formula will be flown to the US from Switzerland tomorrow, the White House says. https://t.co/DdbCDPRieo — CNN (@CNN) June 15, 2022

CNN reports:

The administration, the White House said in a statement obtained first by CNN, is sourcing a flight “facilitated by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for Operation Fly Formula to transport Nestlé infant formula from Switzerland to Louisville, Kentucky, on June 16.” That shipment, the White House said, will include more than 44,000 pounds of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino and Alfamino Junior specialty formula. That supply “will be available primarily through a distribution pipeline serving hospitals, home health companies, and WIC programs around the U.S.,” per the White House.

So you’re not likely to see any big changes on your local store shelf.

Wow one whole semi truck full. Wonder how much 40 billion could have bought — Biggs (@swioutdoorsman) June 15, 2022

22 tons is ONE truckload. How long will that last? — scott (@HypocriteSlayor) June 15, 2022

22 tons-that's almost a full truckload. I have a feeling our nationwide requirements are substantially more than a single semi-trailer. — King Turnip (@KingTurnip) June 15, 2022

So Switzerland shipped 22 tons not Biden or his people — hawaiian1974 (@jhb38sc) June 15, 2022

What an accomplishment — Tee Rice (@TeeRice3) June 15, 2022

Just keeps getting worse for this 🤡 — Evan (Kurukato) McCharmster (@justben115) June 15, 2022

We are saved. — 6toe (@6toe2) June 15, 2022

Saved by a neutral, tiny, landlocked nation. — Wm. Brady🇺🇸 (@WilliamBradyCoS) June 15, 2022

Only 8 weeks late. No big deal … just feeding babies — White Privilige Cat, Ph. D. (@Salsquatch3) June 15, 2022

So embarrassing — Guy (@GuyCreal) June 15, 2022

Build back better. Sure — Tesacolacon (@tesacolaconchet) June 15, 2022

We are reduced to begging for foreign assistance. How the mighty have fallen in just 2 years. — BigSerb2.0 (@Bigserb1389) June 15, 2022

I never thought I’d see the day the United States was begging other countries for anything. — Ms. Ackteacher (@AckTeacher) June 15, 2022

You guys were right, America is back! — Buck Ramsay (@ramsay_buck) June 15, 2022

To the Biden administration, this is a big achievement. No wonder CNN is so anxious to report it.

