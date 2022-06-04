California is once again leading the nation (into the garbage): This week, the state released its nearly 500-page report on slavery reparations for Californians. Keep in mind that these reparations are strictly for descendants of slaves who now call California home and the report focuses on California’s past sins.

The slavery reparations movement has hit a turning point with the release of a 500-page report in California. The report is a major step toward setting the stage for an official government apology and case for financial reparations. https://t.co/IfpqF9TU8t — The Associated Press (@AP) June 1, 2022

NEW: A 'reparations report' approved by California Gov. Gavin Newsom cites the 3 CRT'ers Ibram Kendi, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and Derrick Bell a total of 47 times, according to a @DailyCaller News Foundation review.https://t.co/5IFIeA9ktU — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) June 2, 2022

Gabe Kaminsky reports:

[Ibram X.] Kendi’s 2020 book “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” is cited four times in the report. In it, the author and professor says “the only thing extraordinary about white people is that they think something is extraordinary about white people.” [Ta-Nehisi] Coates’ 2014 article in The Atlantic titled “The Case for Reparations,” which claims the effects of slavery still linger today, is mentioned in the report seven times. “America was built on the preferential treatment of white people — 395 years of it,” he writes. “Vaguely endorsing a cuddly, feel-good diversity does very little to redress this.”

Joseph Simonson looked at the report for the Washington Free Beacon and pulled out some of the suggested demands, including tree equity, free college, free health care, fewer police officers, and child support forgiveness.

More trees for 'shade equity,' forgiveness of outstanding child support, and a 'truth and reconciliation committee' Read The 8 Most Insane Proposals in California’s 492-Page Reparations Report From @SaysSimonson, who read through it so nobody else has tohttps://t.co/aAEBUopwcF — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 2, 2022

Simonson writes:

Black Californians could enjoy child support forgiveness, free college, free health care, fewer police, and a long-term “truth and reconciliation commission” should Golden State lawmakers pass the proposals outlined this week by the state’s Reparations Task Force. … The panel recommends that California eliminate overdue child support owed to the government by black parents who no longer have custody of their children. Black Californians would also no longer need to “reimburse the state for current or past government assistance” related to child support. The panel also recommends the elimination of all interest payments on past child support owed by black Californians. … Pervasive “police violence against and extrajudicial killings of African Americans occur in California as they do in the rest of the country,” the panel concludes. As part of an effort to help heal the state’s black community, the panel recommends the state fund art that acknowledges the “trauma of state-sanctioned white supremacist terror.”

While funding this art, the state should also destroy all “anti-Black memorials and monuments” as identified by the newly created Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Not my problem, they voted for this.

Its their tax dollars, let them waste them how they'd like. — Happy Sandwich (@H4ppysandwich) June 3, 2022

Child support forgiveness will create more poverty for children of deadbeat dads/moms, and drive more people to depend on handouts. I guess that's the goal of all of these proposals. — OldGeorgiaLady (@GeorgiaOld) June 4, 2022

Show me a slave and we’ll talk about reparations. You must also show me a slaveowner to pay the reparations. — Deusvult82 (@deusvult8282) June 2, 2022

For what it’s worth, President Joe Biden’s stance on reparations — whatever that is — hasn’t changed:

.@PressSec: "There is this report out of California on reparations. I was wondering if the president has seen it and if he would use it to guide any sort of an executive action."@PressSec: "His stance on reparations […] hasn't changed." pic.twitter.com/OjCgtadMe8 — The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2022

