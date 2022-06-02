President Joe Biden gave a prime-time speech Thursday evening on his vision of “gun safety,” also known as gun control. Biden says families of mass shooting victims have been urging him to “just do something.” There wasn’t much new on offer: he wants to reinstate the assault weapons ban, implement red flag laws, and repeal the liability shield for gun manufacturers. One thing he made clear up front: “This is not about taking away anyone’s guns.”

Trending

Jennifer Rubin is glad that Biden is going after Republicans.

Ha ha. Yeah, we know, he’s a “devout Catholic.”

It’s true:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AR-15assault weapons bangun controlJoe Bidenred-flag lawsspeech

Recommended Twitchy Video