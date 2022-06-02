President Joe Biden gave a prime-time speech Thursday evening on his vision of “gun safety,” also known as gun control. Biden says families of mass shooting victims have been urging him to “just do something.” There wasn’t much new on offer: he wants to reinstate the assault weapons ban, implement red flag laws, and repeal the liability shield for gun manufacturers. One thing he made clear up front: “This is not about taking away anyone’s guns.”

56 candles behind the President tonight – the White House says it is to recognize that gun violence impacts all US states and territories — MaryAlice Parks (@maryaliceparks) June 2, 2022

"This is not about taking away anyone's guns," Biden says in prime time address on guns. Families in Texas and New York "had one message for all of us: do something. Just do something. For God's sake, do something," he says. pic.twitter.com/1yLNtkmnWG — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 2, 2022

Biden: "Nothing has been done. This time that cannot be true. This time we should actually do something.” “This is not about taking away people’s guns.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 2, 2022

POTUS says: This is not about taking away anyone's guns or vilifying gun owners. "Second Amendment is not absolute". — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) June 2, 2022

"I respect the culture, tradition, the concerns of lawful gun owners,” says Joe Biden days after he said there was no reason to own an AR-15 except to kill people — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 2, 2022

“We need to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines” says Joe Biden, after promising his plan “isn’t about taking away people’s guns” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 2, 2022

Joe Biden says he wants to ban AK-47s and AR-15s — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 2, 2022

Joe Biden going full Beto — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 2, 2022

Gun control policies Biden has called for so far tonight in major address to the nation:

-Assault weapons ban

-Barring that, increase age to buy to 21

-Expanded background checks

-Safe storage requirements

-Red flag laws

-Repealing liability shield — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) June 2, 2022

Jennifer Rubin is glad that Biden is going after Republicans.

“I find it unconscionable,” Biden says of a majority of Republicans who oppose restrictions on semi-automatic rifles, expansion of background checks and safe storage rules — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 2, 2022

Biden says he supports bipartisan Senate talks but calls it “unconscionable” that a majority of Senate GOP is opposed to it. “We can’t fail the American people again.” — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) June 2, 2022

1) Biden specifically calls out the Senate in the gun debate. Says they need “10 Republicans” to help break a filibuster. Says some GOP senators don’t want to do anything. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 2, 2022

2) Biden: “If Congress fails, I believe a majority of the people won’t give up either.” Says people will make guns “central to their vote” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 2, 2022

Biden has been struggling with the idea of whether he wants to give GOP space or bring down the thunder for gun control. After a couple of days, it’s clear where he ended up. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 2, 2022

Going after Rs who won't even debate gun reforms. Good. — Jennifer 'I stand with Ukraine' Rubin 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@JRubinBlogger) June 2, 2022

"Let’s meet the moment. Let us finally do something," Biden says. — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) June 2, 2022

POTUS quotes from Psalm 91. "May He hold you in the palm of His hand." — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) June 2, 2022

This isn't a speech looking to ensure Chris Murphy/John Cornyn's small scale legislation gets passed // it's a speech framing the issue for the midterm elections. https://t.co/HqvXrNj9CJ — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 2, 2022

Tonight was a reminder that President Biden is a deeply religious man, and his faith is motivating him to act boldly to end the gun violence that is plaguing our nation and our children. — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) June 2, 2022

Ha ha. Yeah, we know, he’s a “devout Catholic.”

This isn’t about “saving lives.” This is about disarming you. — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) June 2, 2022

Joe Biden now making this into a campaign speech and telling people to vote. How cold of a bastard do you have to be to stand on the bodies of 19 kids in Uvalde and making a campaign speech? This is all about politics you heartless liar. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 2, 2022

It’s true:

BIDEN: "If Congress fails…I believe the majority of you will act to turn your outrage into making this issue central to your vote." pic.twitter.com/0NNmMz6WcD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 2, 2022

Annnnd off Joe Biden goes for a long weekend vacation at his multi-million-dollar Delaware beach home — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 2, 2022

