ABC News is reporting Tuesday that the Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde Independent School District police force are no longer cooperating with an investigation into the Robb Elementary School shooting and the police department’s response. The investigation is being conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety. We didn’t even know the school district had its own police force, which makes the absence of a school resource officer even more maddening.

Are their feelings hurt?

Trending

Ouch … brutal.

They really couldn’t look worse.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ABC NewscooperateinvestigationSchool districtTexas Department of Public SafetyUvalde Police DepartmentUvalde school shooting

Recommended Twitchy Video