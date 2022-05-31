ABC News is reporting Tuesday that the Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde Independent School District police force are no longer cooperating with an investigation into the Robb Elementary School shooting and the police department’s response. The investigation is being conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety. We didn’t even know the school district had its own police force, which makes the absence of a school resource officer even more maddening.

The Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde ISD police force are no longer cooperating with the @TxDPS investigation into the massacre at Robb Elementary and the state’s review of police response, multiple law enforcement sources told @ABC

w/ @JoshMargolin — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) May 31, 2022

The decision to stop cooperating occurred soon after Col. Steven McCraw held a news conference Friday during which he said the delayed police entry into the classroom was “the wrong decision” and contrary to protocol — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) May 31, 2022

Are their feelings hurt?

"Refusing to cooperate". Stunning really. — Maxx 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@maxxhoff) May 31, 2022

Big Time Damage Control — Smoke yer Pipe (@Jlisa42067) May 31, 2022

How many times did the Uvalde police tell people "If you don't cooperate, you'll look guilty and charges will be worse." — Mark Sumner🌻 (@Devilstower) May 31, 2022

Just comply. — Save America God Almighty (@karatO7) May 31, 2022

How do they even have this option? — Stephanie Schor #JusticeMatters (@stephschor) May 31, 2022

They get to choose? How? — Mariah 미령 (@Chem_is_try__) May 31, 2022

I'm kind of astounded that at least the Uvalde ISD chief (the commander on the scene & responsible for police security of the schools in town) hasn't just tendered his resignation and left the state. How does he think he has a future job there? — Andrew Kadel (@FrKadel) May 31, 2022

If they can cooperate with the killer, they can cooperate with investigators. — Mr. Neutron (@tump) May 31, 2022

Ouch … brutal.

They lawyered up for sure. I guess they didn't believe that the investigators would do them a favor if they talk. — The Lone Apple🍎🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@The_Lone_Apple) May 31, 2022

So, law enforcement is no longer cooperating with law enforcement. It would be laughable if it wasn't so incredibly tragic. — Brian Walker (@RockSolidBWalk) May 31, 2022

That makes sense, they've made it more than clear that they don't consider it their job to participate meaningfully in law enforcement matters. — Munsi (@munsimunsi) May 31, 2022

They really couldn’t look worse.

