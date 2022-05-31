We read the first sentence of this news story and then checked to see if the Bay Area Reporter was a legitimate source. We wouldn’t want to look stupid and report that San Francisco Mayor London Breed had budgeted $6.5 million to end trans homelessness by 2027 when actually she’d budgeted $6.5 million to end all homelessness. But no — Breed herself linked to the piece, so that confirms it; she’s actually setting aside millions to deal with transgender homelessness specifically.

Today I announced my 5-year plan to end transgender homelessness in San Francisco, which includes investing in programs that support and create real long-term change in the lives of transgender people. @SF_HSH @SF_DPH @sfmohcd @TransCitySF https://t.co/mdEPEx01TS — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 31, 2022

So every homeless person must now say they’re trans to get help? How woke of you — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 31, 2022

Assuming I'm reading this right, in San Francisco homeless transgender women will be given priority for housing. Women identified as female at birth will be behind them in line. https://t.co/gJjs12wEvG — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) May 31, 2022

Does this mean that a young transgender woman who has been on the streets for a year has priority over an elderly woman who has been homeless for decades? Call me old fashioned but I wish we prioritized the elderly or sick before those based on their gender or sexual identity. — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) May 31, 2022

What SF Mayor @LondonBreed is proposing is bonkers, immoral, and almost certainly illegalhttps://t.co/zQLkAyhbAf — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) May 31, 2022

"According to the mayor's office, there are an estimated 400 TGNC residents experiencing homelessness at any given time." I'd be willing to bet money that increases to at least 2,000 in 5 years — squawk-a-doodle-doo (@Squawk2000) May 31, 2022

$6.5 million to "end" homelessness for 400 trans people? With an LGBT population of 250k?

That's 0.2% of the LGBT population. In 2019 there were 1,054 homeless LGBT…out of 8,000 total homeless residents. Your focus is on only 5% of homeless ppl? https://t.co/tNuXhe2bwm — Chad Felix Greene 🏳️‍🌈 (@chadfelixg) May 31, 2022

So if I’m homeless and say I’m transgender I get a home but not otherwise? Makes perfect sense — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) May 31, 2022

What about, like, regular homeless people? I feel like thats a problem too. — Derrick Fred Taylor (@bigbluefred) May 31, 2022

Why not just solve the whole problem, why the distinction? — PJ&B (@BigBlackTooth) May 31, 2022

Follow the money. See who heads these programs and who they employ. Those people will get big salaries and 5 years from now the problem will be the same or worse. — Jason Heard (@jmheard15) May 31, 2022

What about homeless vets — Mikey sigler (@Mikesigler1019) May 31, 2022

So it will take 5 years for a transgender homeless person to be housed? — richin_SF (@richin_sf) May 31, 2022

That's clever. You only announce a program for a very small number of people, so when people ask what you're doing about homelessness, you can just quote some statistics and then accuse anyone who points out that others aren't being helped of being transphobic. — Goody Soup Dragon/Dr Heinz Kiosk/Dinosaur (@Jessie_XL) May 31, 2022

They elected this person.

