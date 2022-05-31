We read the first sentence of this news story and then checked to see if the Bay Area Reporter was a legitimate source. We wouldn’t want to look stupid and report that San Francisco Mayor London Breed had budgeted $6.5 million to end trans homelessness by 2027 when actually she’d budgeted $6.5 million to end all homelessness. But no — Breed herself linked to the piece, so that confirms it; she’s actually setting aside millions to deal with transgender homelessness specifically.

Trending

They elected this person.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: budgetfive-year planhomelessLondon Breedtransgender

Recommended Twitchy Video