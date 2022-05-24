FBI says man wanted to smuggle individuals from Iraq across the border to kill former President George W. Bush

It is difficult to write about anything else with this mass shooting unfolding in Texas, but this story is something else. NBC News is reporting that an Ohio man is in custody after trying to smuggle four-to-six Iraqis across the U.S./Mexico border in a plot to kill former President George W. Bush.

NBC News: Shihab Ahmed Shihab, of Columbus, OH, is in custody after the FBI says he wanted to smuggle 4-6 individuals from Iraq into the United States through the Mexico border to kill former president George W. Bush, court documents and law enforcement officials say. (1/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 24, 2022

MORE: Shihab allegedly wanted to conduct the attack on Bush in the name of ISIS. At all times, court documents show, Shihab was talking to a FBI confidential informant and under some form of surveillance, meaning the physical threat to Bush was low. W/ @KenDilanianNBC (2/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 24, 2022

**I meant to add that the original details on the alleged plot were first reported by Forbes. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 24, 2022

NBC News reports:

An Iraqi citizen who entered the U.S. in September 2020 allegedly plotted to kill George W. Bush, even traveling to Dallas to surveil the former president’s home, according to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by NBC News. The FBI alleges that Shihab Ahmed Shihab, of Columbus, Ohio, wanted to provide material support to the Islamic State terrorist group, telling a confidential FBI source that he wanted to smuggle people into the country “to murder former President George W. Bush” because he held him responsible for killing numerous Iraqis in the 2003 invasion of the country. Forbes first reported the alleged plot. Soumyajit Dutta, a public defender representing Shihab, said in court Tuesday that the suspect has worked odd jobs and as a food vendor and has no close relatives in the U.S., according to NBC affiliate WCMH-TV in Columbus.

Looks that way.

A lot of liberals are saying this disproves that the Southen border is wide open, but something obviously suggested to this guy that he could get four-to-six individuals from Iraq into the U.S. from Mexico.

