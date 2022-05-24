FBI says man wanted to smuggle individuals from Iraq across the border to kill former President George W. Bush

Posted at 5:20 pm on May 24, 2022 by Brett T.

It is difficult to write about anything else with this mass shooting unfolding in Texas, but this story is something else. NBC News is reporting that an Ohio man is in custody after trying to smuggle four-to-six Iraqis across the U.S./Mexico border in a plot to kill former President George W. Bush.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC News reports:

ADVERTISEMENT

An Iraqi citizen who entered the U.S. in September 2020 allegedly plotted to kill George W. Bush, even traveling to Dallas to surveil the former president’s home, according to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by NBC News.

The FBI alleges that Shihab Ahmed Shihab, of Columbus, Ohio, wanted to provide material support to the Islamic State terrorist group, telling a confidential FBI source that he wanted to smuggle people into the country “to murder former President George W. Bush” because he held him responsible for killing numerous Iraqis in the 2003 invasion of the country.

Forbes first reported the alleged plot. Soumyajit Dutta, a public defender representing Shihab, said in court Tuesday that the suspect has worked odd jobs and as a food vendor and has no close relatives in the U.S., according to NBC affiliate WCMH-TV in Columbus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looks that way.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of liberals are saying this disproves that the Southen border is wide open, but something obviously suggested to this guy that he could get four-to-six individuals from Iraq into the U.S. from Mexico.

Related:


Recommended Twitchy Video

ADVERTISEMENT


related articles


ad placeholder
US News

Multiple fatalities reported after mass shooting at Texas elementary school

ad placeholder
US News

He’s dead Jim, DEAD! Doug Collins takes Eric Swalwell to the SHED (twice!) in brutally hilarious back and forth over Russia

ad placeholder
Media

Vox thinks it’s time to ‘stop calling it natural gas,’ and Ben Dreyfuss thinks it’s time to stop pretending that Vox is worth taking seriously

ad placeholder
Media

With ‘incredible transition,’ Joe Biden’s just delivering on Obama-era promise to make Americans suffer (and media helped, of course)

ad placeholder
Entertainment

You EFF’D in the head?! Alyssa Milano pisses off her own fans using lame Biden image to claim Democrats want to ‘cut their costs’

ad placeholder
International events

World Economic Forum wants us to shut up and listen to jet-setting John Kerry lecture us on how ‘we caused’ the climate crisis [video]

ad placeholder
US News

Up next from the elites at Davos, who’s ready for the ‘individual carbon footprint tracker’?

ad placeholder
Media

After lying about it, Jen Psaki confirms that she’s in fact ‘[joining] the incredible MSNBC team’ (and even Keith Olbermann smells a rat)

ad placeholder
US News

‘Is this satire?’: DHS Sec. Mayorkas tells illegal immigrants ‘the bottom line is that U.S. borders are not open’

ad placeholder
US News

‘Racist, REALLY?’ Alex Epstein details nasty attempts by anti-fossil-fuel Left (media) to CANCEL his fossil fuels book in must-read thread

ad placeholder
US News

Elderly socialist millionaire with three houses Bernie Sanders is disgusted by the ‘obscene’ wealth being flaunted by billionaires at Davos

ad placeholder
US News

Oh honey, NO: Stacey Abrams mercilessly MOCKED for trying to push disproven rhetoric about GA voter suppression (racism!) and LMAO

ad placeholder
US News

Drew Holden’s latest thread holds Dems and media to account for pushing BS ‘Jim Crow 2.0’ narrative about Georgia voting laws

ad placeholder
US News

Hillary Clinton’s message to ‘parents scrambling for baby formula’ praising the Biden admin for saving the day BACKFIRES

ad placeholder
Media

Why you LYIN?! VICE denying they edited semi-auto Ghost Guns audio to make them sound SCARIER and fully-auto goes SO wrong