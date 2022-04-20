There was a little bit of confusion Tuesday night. Some were reporting that the Justice Department was going to appeal the judge’s decision that overturned that mask mandate on airplanes and public transportation. Actually, the Biden administration was waiting to hear what “the science” had to say. If the CDC recommended that the administration appeal, then it would appeal the decision. And now we’re learning that yes, the CDC has asked the administration to appeal, and yes, the Justice Department is going ahead with its effort to get people back in masks.

CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in all indoor public transportation settings. See full CDC statement: https://t.co/xY9YcSlSxr — CDC (@CDCgov) April 20, 2022

The U.S. Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes, trains and travel hubs.https://t.co/9DfKQxfCJu — The Associated Press (@AP) April 20, 2022

CDC asks DOJ to appeal ruling to bring back mask mandate on planes, trains https://t.co/3NlLcqvO0g pic.twitter.com/OK6PNhMncT — New York Post (@nypost) April 20, 2022

NEW: The CDC has asked the administration to fight the court decision that voided masks on public transit, saying it's still the case that masks on transportation remain "necessary for the public health" pic.twitter.com/jR8kGYwnoZ — Cheyenne Haslett (@cheyennehaslett) April 20, 2022

Then the CDC would have to reverse all three counts under which the Mandate was found unlawful which would not stop other lawsuits based on different arguments.

1/2 — Angry Black Sheep (@Galileo62303273) April 20, 2022

The Mask Mandate exceeds the CDC's authority under the Public Health Service Act

The Mask Mandate improperly invoked the good cause exception to avoid the notice and comment procedures required under the AP

The Mask Mandate violated the APA because it is arbitrary and capricious — Angry Black Sheep (@Galileo62303273) April 20, 2022

The Biden administration appeals the decision throwing out the transportation mask mandate: pic.twitter.com/dXtjDpP4CU — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 20, 2022

Remember the pandemic is over so this Administration can now get rid of Title 42 but we still need mask mandates on planes and buses because the pandemic isn't over. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2022

Those illegal immigrants will need to wear masks as they’re bussed to the airport and flown around the country.

LOL. At what point does a person dismiss an agency @CDCgov for being wrong every step of the way? Where else in life would you value an opinion that is consistently wrong? — Paul (@Thetwilightkid9) April 20, 2022

Ah, so all good in indoor public NON-transportation settings. Makes sense. — The Royal We (@duderolls) April 20, 2022

Can you show the studies that show the need? I would love to see the one for airplanes with the filtration systems they have. Also how it differs for indoor events and such, thanks! — Adrian Wilson 🇺🇸 (@diversedesigns_) April 20, 2022

How about you show us the research? Oh right… — Thomas Peters 🤦‍♂️ (@AmericanPapist) April 20, 2022

Please show us the data related to this guidance. — Bryan Mittler (@BryanMittler) April 20, 2022

Zero sense whatsoever. — Ms.Nobody (@Sugar_skullssss) April 20, 2022

You can recommend all you want.

That is your role. The problem is when you started ordering instead of recommending. — Nick Gamblin 🇨🇦🚛🇨🇦 (@NGamblin) April 20, 2022

I never thought the CDC would choose politics over science! Be careful after midterms there might be big changes and downsizing for these hacks — Dakota (@sandtrap10) April 20, 2022

You’re not a regulatory agency. You can recommend all day but you have no authority to mandate anything — Alec (@abo198) April 20, 2022

Big deal, appeal to Supreme Court. CDC will lose. — Mike Simons (@masimons) April 20, 2022

This is a good reason for conservatives to celebrate. Democrats are headed into the midterms in favor of mandatory masking and against parental rights in education.

