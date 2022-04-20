There was a little bit of confusion Tuesday night. Some were reporting that the Justice Department was going to appeal the judge’s decision that overturned that mask mandate on airplanes and public transportation. Actually, the Biden administration was waiting to hear what “the science” had to say. If the CDC recommended that the administration appeal, then it would appeal the decision. And now we’re learning that yes, the CDC has asked the administration to appeal, and yes, the Justice Department is going ahead with its effort to get people back in masks.

Those illegal immigrants will need to wear masks as they’re bussed to the airport and flown around the country.

This is a good reason for conservatives to celebrate. Democrats are headed into the midterms in favor of mandatory masking and against parental rights in education.

