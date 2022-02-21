Here’s an exclusive from Fox News’ Bill Melugin, who’s given us stellar coverage of the crisis at the border. The whole west coast seems to be soft on crime, and Melugin reports that a 26-year-old child molester will spend two years in a juvenile facility and not have to register as a sex offender.

EXCLUSIVE: In in-custody phone calls, 26 y/o transgender child molester Hannah Tubbs boasts about not having to serve prison time or register as a sex offender before being sentenced to 2 yrs in a juvenile facility after LA DA @GeorgeGascon refused to prosecute Tubbs as an adult. pic.twitter.com/n9KesabvXE — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 21, 2022

How old is that mugshot of “Hannah” Tubbs?

Tubbs was convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s bathroom in Palmdale in 2014 at age 17. In one call in November 2021 while in LA County custody, Tubbs makes extremely crude, disparaging remarks about the girl and his sexual desires for her at the time. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 21, 2022

Tubbs was 17 at the time of the crime, so he was a juvenile. Not sure what the issue is here. — docrod2008 (@docrod2008) February 21, 2022

I don't know that there is an "issue", but 17 year-olds (in CA, as young as 14, actually; in other states, even younger) are regularly tried as adults if a serious crime is involved. I rather think you already knew that. — George Stanley (@GStanley1966) February 21, 2022

I wouldn't be upset if he tripped and fell into a wood chipper — Nobody Special (@lakelife1969) February 21, 2022

How lovely @GavinNewsom must be so proud — RennoGuy (@bicoastal2021) February 21, 2022

Outrageous. Voters need to vet candidates so they don’t elect people like Gascon. His extreme policies undermine the rule of law in LA making that city less safe. Look what he did in SF. — Leanne (@leanneproelders) February 21, 2022

Got to get rid of Gascon, destroying this wonderful city. We are not safe. Called the police yesterday didn’t show up for almost 3 hours — Darin Harvey (@darinharvey) February 21, 2022

Last part says “if I get in trouble again I’m leaving the state”. Admission of planning to commit same acts again. They have no intent on stopping or think they did anything wrong. That’s a predator. Plain and simple. I do not plan on changing my behavior but will run if caught. — Cavalier (@ModerateMD42) February 21, 2022

CA parents: When you elect woke politicians, you are giving monsters like this permission to assault your children, and you’re complicit. This guy is going to be out on the streets soon, assaulting more kids. Woke officials care more about this pedo than they do about your kids. — Reclaiming My Everything (@WhyIsKorisTaken) February 21, 2022

Absolutely disgusting. — Nick Esten (@XSi1entSpartanX) February 21, 2022

I feel so bad for the child this person victimized. That baby will never see justice. And I'm afraid for his future victims, because he surely doesn't have any remorse and will almost certainly reoffend. — Chica de Cali (@Calichicahh) February 21, 2022

He’ll be back. — EireRogue00 (@Eirerogue00) February 21, 2022

Welcome to @GeorgeGascon’s vision for Los Angeles. — Cash McCarty (@cash_mccarty) February 21, 2022

A juvenile detention facility FOR GIRLS will have a grown man, convicted of assaulting an underage girl, in it. He'll be pushing 30 when his time is up. — Ekscalybur (@Ekscalybur) February 21, 2022

26 years old … a man by anyone's definition, sentenced to 2 years in a juvenile facility? This DA needs to be pilloried in the town square! — Kathy – Just a Patriotic American (@KathyOC63783924) February 21, 2022

This is just sick. Imagine having a DA who literally does not care about the harm to children. We have to get out of this madness. — Randy Viger 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 (@rdviger) February 21, 2022

Child molester gets a gift from @georgegascon. Just think of how many children he can molest in juvenile detention for 2 years. Apologies if I got his pronoun wrong. I can’t figure it out so went with the best guess. — Elisa Karlson🍊🍊🍊 (@maryjan34114869) February 21, 2022

Insane. Why would you vote for this? — Mike 🐗 (@michaeljashmore) February 21, 2022

Please stop calling this gender grifter “her”. This is an insult to all women. He is one sick bastard. Even worse is that CA is going along with the delusion. He’s grifting female to be locked up with more victims. Follow THAT story! Bill…come on! How many will he rape? — NavyWife (@NavyWifeAL1) February 21, 2022

Disappointed that you both called Tubbs "she". At the time of the crime, this monster hadn't declared a new gender. HE raped a 10 year old and said crude things about her afterwards…laughed when he got off. And isn't on a Sex offender list! You reap what you sow #California — Snoops with Natural Immunity 💪💥 (DiMoore) (@Dimo84365952) February 21, 2022

Californians keep voting for this.

