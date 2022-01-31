We’ve lost track of it now, but we did see one person tweet that parents of children under age 5 were all squealing with delight to hear that Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to request from the FDA as early as Tuesday an emergency use authorization for its COVID vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years.
JUST IN – Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to request "emergency use authorization" for the COVID vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old on Tuesday, WaPo reports.
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 1, 2022
“Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, the manufacturers of the vaccine, are expected to submit to the Food and Drug Administration as early as Tuesday a request for emergency use authorization for the vaccine for children six months to 5 years old.” https://t.co/wpY5X9p02g
— erica orden (@eorden) February 1, 2022
Just one question we have …
WHAT IS THE FUCKING EMERGENCY?!
— Rope⚖️ (@Jroper_10) February 1, 2022
What is the emergency here
— Thu Le (@ThuVLe) February 1, 2022
What emergency?
— Neanderthal (@fenom23) February 1, 2022
— willi (@MT_Misanthrope) February 1, 2022
That's criminal!!!! Where's the public health emergency?
— Ricardo Santos (@R_S4NTOS) February 1, 2022
Emergency for who? Strange place that we're in.
— Just Jason (@RealJustJason) February 1, 2022
What is the emergency again?
— Ͳąէ Ͳѵąʍ Ⱥʂì (@ApeDevta) February 1, 2022
This is not a MF emergency.
— Ashley (@texasgirlash) February 1, 2022
There is no emergency for 6 month olds. This is getting insane
— MLB Prospect Plus ➐ (@MLBprospectplus) February 1, 2022
Another emergency use will be granted without any emergency.
— Bruno PS Alves (@bruprosal) February 1, 2022
The ‘emergency’ was done before it started
— Sleve McDichael (@Windows7Nine) February 1, 2022
The emergency is over.
— VictoryRed (@FreddyMagnus) February 1, 2022
The Emergency is:
🤡🤡🤡
— Intuitive Guy Ⓜ🅱 (@guy_intuitive) February 1, 2022
So you can't sue them
— Andrew 🇺🇸🇨🇴🇨🇺 (@WestwardRiver) February 1, 2022
This needs to stop. pic.twitter.com/ffqDnzRDgz
— Jason Stephens (@jasonbstephens) February 1, 2022
— Chojny Osw (@Cdhosw44) February 1, 2022
Oh come on now. This just seems crazy at this point. Based on the info we have about efficacy especially so.
— Notleavinglasvegas (@notleavinglv) February 1, 2022
This needs to stop
— Sven (@iheller) February 1, 2022
— Grand New Right (@grandnewright) February 1, 2022
— ♛ (@danoliver93) February 1, 2022
Come near my kids and it's over bro.
— Kalibrit_X– (@4kn0w) February 1, 2022
They can kick rocks in flip flops
— Vin Okaw (@VinnyOkaw) February 1, 2022
Man, that's crazy. pic.twitter.com/Sl8lyYrT7y
— ChromeDragon ⓩ🛡 (@davtheunknown) February 1, 2022
— Huskertwood (@Huskertwood) February 1, 2022
Allegedly there are going to be a lot of parents who’ve been suffering from anxiety about their toddlers who will be thrilled to hear this news.
