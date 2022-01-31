We’ve lost track of it now, but we did see one person tweet that parents of children under age 5 were all squealing with delight to hear that Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to request from the FDA as early as Tuesday an emergency use authorization for its COVID vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years.

JUST IN – Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to request "emergency use authorization" for the COVID vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old on Tuesday, WaPo reports. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 1, 2022

“Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, the manufacturers of the vaccine, are expected to submit to the Food and Drug Administration as early as Tuesday a request for emergency use authorization for the vaccine for children six months to 5 years old.” https://t.co/wpY5X9p02g — erica orden (@eorden) February 1, 2022

Just one question we have …

WHAT IS THE FUCKING EMERGENCY?! — Rope⚖️ (@Jroper_10) February 1, 2022

What is the emergency here — Thu Le (@ThuVLe) February 1, 2022

What emergency? — Neanderthal (@fenom23) February 1, 2022

That's criminal!!!! Where's the public health emergency? — Ricardo Santos (@R_S4NTOS) February 1, 2022

Emergency for who? Strange place that we're in. — Just Jason (@RealJustJason) February 1, 2022

What is the emergency again? — Ͳąէ Ͳѵąʍ Ⱥʂì (@ApeDevta) February 1, 2022

This is not a MF emergency. — Ashley (@texasgirlash) February 1, 2022

There is no emergency for 6 month olds. This is getting insane — MLB Prospect Plus ➐ (@MLBprospectplus) February 1, 2022

Another emergency use will be granted without any emergency. — Bruno PS Alves (@bruprosal) February 1, 2022

The ‘emergency’ was done before it started — Sleve McDichael (@Windows7Nine) February 1, 2022

The emergency is over. — VictoryRed (@FreddyMagnus) February 1, 2022

The Emergency is: 🤡🤡🤡 — Intuitive Guy Ⓜ🅱 (@guy_intuitive) February 1, 2022

So you can't sue them — Andrew 🇺🇸🇨🇴🇨🇺 (@WestwardRiver) February 1, 2022

This needs to stop. pic.twitter.com/ffqDnzRDgz — Jason Stephens (@jasonbstephens) February 1, 2022

Oh come on now. This just seems crazy at this point. Based on the info we have about efficacy especially so. — Notleavinglasvegas (@notleavinglv) February 1, 2022

This needs to stop — Sven (@iheller) February 1, 2022

Come near my kids and it's over bro. — Kalibrit_X– (@4kn0w) February 1, 2022

They can kick rocks in flip flops — Vin Okaw (@VinnyOkaw) February 1, 2022

Allegedly there are going to be a lot of parents who’ve been suffering from anxiety about their toddlers who will be thrilled to hear this news.

