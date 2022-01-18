CNN correspondent Manu Raju reports that Sen. Dick Durbin says the Democrats are looking at a nuclear option to force senators to mount a talking filibuster, and once they stop talking … they still don’t have the votes.

Credit to Raju for calling it an elections bill and not a voting rights bill.

President Biden had pinned his legacy on shutting down the virus … and since that hasn’t happened, he needs this.

It’s funny how many people in the replies are mad at Raju for “editorializing” by pointing out that Democrats don’t have the votes.

