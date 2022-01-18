CNN correspondent Manu Raju reports that Sen. Dick Durbin says the Democrats are looking at a nuclear option to force senators to mount a talking filibuster, and once they stop talking … they still don’t have the votes.

Durbin tells us Ds are looking at using nuke option to force senators to mount a talking filibuster if they want to block bill. And once they stop talking, Senate could advance elections bill with just 51 votes. But they need 50 Dems to change rules, which they don't have — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 18, 2022

Credit to Raju for calling it an elections bill and not a voting rights bill.

Dems could do this NUCLEAR MOVE to pass the bill, or this SUPER DOPE JUKE to pass the bill, or even this TOTALLY BOSS MANEUVER to pass the bill with only 51 votes!* *“But they need 50 Dems to change rules, which they don't have” 🤡🤡🤡https://t.co/Udh8g4nlGS — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 18, 2022

The “but” seems to be the crux of their problem, no? https://t.co/woao3C6vH9 — The H2 (@TheH2) January 18, 2022

Prolonging the excruciating pain of hope for as long as possible over an issue that is a priority for 16% (per CBS/YouGov). https://t.co/Lbz2AAZoya — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 18, 2022

Dems' extremist crusade to change election laws in their favor is indicative of just how radical they've become. https://t.co/IDjQLuaPL4 — Matt Cover (@MattCover) January 18, 2022

Hopefully they won't be able to weaken the filibuster whatsoever — but the best part of this would be that a single R could hold up all business in the senate for days and then pass it to the next R while all 50 Dems would have to be there should they stop talking. https://t.co/Mxbb3rfbuF — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 18, 2022

God bless the Dems. They are facing the potential of a congressional wipeout in Nov. Do they back off from a radically, lefty, norms-busting agenda and from persecuting political opponents via Jan 6 committee? Nooooo. They double down to make use of whatever time is left. https://t.co/r0arLqb6Vp — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 18, 2022

Gas prices, food prices, school closures, masking, supply chain issues, lack of testing…why is the Biden admin focusing on something that literally no one outside of Left leaning Twitter cares about. He deserves the landslide that’s coming this November https://t.co/cn7RfnY5X8 — Ben (@BenK84) January 18, 2022

President Biden had pinned his legacy on shutting down the virus … and since that hasn’t happened, he needs this.

Has anyone tried following manchin to the bathroom and asking him if he’ll kill the filibuster? It just may work — Pat Iossa (@patiossa) January 18, 2022

No one said Durbin was a genius. What a tool. — K D (@BluetickSmokey1) January 18, 2022

Democrats are itching for another loss. — Larry Kelly – Official Media Source (@larrykelly64) January 18, 2022

Durbin is a 🤡 — Federer Fan 20 (@FedererFan2021) January 18, 2022

It’s funny how many people in the replies are mad at Raju for “editorializing” by pointing out that Democrats don’t have the votes.

