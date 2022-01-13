As Twitchy recently reported, an MSNBC host’s family was recently turned away from a New York restaurant because he had his 4-year-old with him — and the restaurant did not admit unvaccinated people … never mind there’s no vaccine approved for kids under 5. If you have young children, you’re either eating outside or at home.

Now we’re hearing that the mayor of Minneapolis is going to impose restrictions on indoor dining facilities, and kids under 5 are not exempt.

Heads up parents/caregivers: Kids too young to be vaccinated are not exempt from this. I missed the presser, but according to my colleague @jmolmud – kids under 5 and over 2 need a negative test – and not an at-home test. Must be done in a lab. https://t.co/ftClSVnPqZ — Jennifer Austin (@jenniferfaustin) January 12, 2022

Only Minneapolis – not St. Paul. My apologies. https://t.co/ZI7mFiqnBS — Jennifer Austin (@jenniferfaustin) January 13, 2022

Wow, the absolute craziest show-your-papers implementation yet, after the spectacular failures of all the other ones. Absolutely ineducable. https://t.co/q1J7pyC9iX — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 13, 2022

Say goodbye to restaurants in these cities. — Erinn2ns (@Erinn2ns) January 13, 2022

So once again small businesses are harmed by useless and inept government policies. This will not move the needle even a hair, but it will keep customers out of those restaurants and businesses. — McMackerel (@MackerelMc) January 13, 2022

Also, you’ll need 6 hairs from a lab certified unicorn and a handwritten letter from the Queen of England. — Courtney Helland (@CourtneyHella) January 13, 2022

To protect the fully vaccinated crowds from a few unvaxxed babies? — Dennis Wingo (@wingod) January 13, 2022

Leave the kids alone for crying out loud. — LLB (@LauraBa36404655) January 13, 2022

This is so inhumane to do to 2 year olds without any symptoms and also their families. — Shawna Campbell (@Campbels12) January 13, 2022

That is beyond the stupidest thing ever. What parents are going to have their kid tested to go eat at Olive Garden or any other restaurant. Unreal. Why in the world aren't the businesses fighting back? — TextheCat (@coasttocoastTX) January 13, 2022

Vaccinated people can still get and transmit the virus. What’s the point of this other than to hurt children? There isn’t any public health benefit you can’t point to — Ross Jackson (@RossJackson) January 13, 2022

I hate blue cities with so much passion, it’s hard to put into words. — Josh/Seattle (@Josh_Seattle1) January 13, 2022

This is crazy. Wherever you are…move ASAP. — Butch Gebhardt (@ButchieGee) January 13, 2022

Minneapolis – you voted for this. We tried to warn you, but you wouldn’t listen. — Meowmix (@Meowmix23846679) January 13, 2022

If this is what is required, everyone in Republican states should be dead, but of course they aren’t. — LibertarianDad (@LibertarianDad3) January 13, 2022

Absolute insanity. — SIRO (@SIRO30179322) January 13, 2022

You couldn't possibly come up with a dumber policy if you tried. This is just unfathomably stupid. — James Booth (@JamesBoothtb) January 13, 2022

That unvaxxed baby is like a little COVID bomb ready to go off in the middle of a crowded restaurant.

Related:

MSNBC host refused service inside a restaurant because he had his ‘unvaccinated’ 4-year-old with him https://t.co/yQxinJT063 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 5, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video