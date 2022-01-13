As Twitchy recently reported, an MSNBC host’s family was recently turned away from a New York restaurant because he had his 4-year-old with him — and the restaurant did not admit unvaccinated people … never mind there’s no vaccine approved for kids under 5. If you have young children, you’re either eating outside or at home.

Now we’re hearing that the mayor of Minneapolis is going to impose restrictions on indoor dining facilities, and kids under 5 are not exempt.

That unvaxxed baby is like a little COVID bomb ready to go off in the middle of a crowded restaurant.

