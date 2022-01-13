We’ve learned that persuasion wasn’t enough for President Joe Biden to get 100 percent of eligible Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus, so he tried to turn to coercion and failed there too. You have to admit the guy was persistent, as have been the reporters asking Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin if he’s willing to vote to nuke the filibuster in the Senate.

After Sen. Kyrsten Sinema put the final nail in the coffin earlier Thursday, Manchin issued a statement entitled, “Manchin Again Reiterates His Commitment to Protecting Filibuster.” In large type right below: “I will not vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster.”

It’s over, Brandon.

