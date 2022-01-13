We’ve learned that persuasion wasn’t enough for President Joe Biden to get 100 percent of eligible Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus, so he tried to turn to coercion and failed there too. You have to admit the guy was persistent, as have been the reporters asking Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin if he’s willing to vote to nuke the filibuster in the Senate.

After Sen. Kyrsten Sinema put the final nail in the coffin earlier Thursday, Manchin issued a statement entitled, “Manchin Again Reiterates His Commitment to Protecting Filibuster.” In large type right below: “I will not vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster.”

Manchin now, in case he wasn’t abundantly clear for the last several months. pic.twitter.com/QuHyi4DwgA — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 13, 2022

perhaps if someone asks him again tomorrow it will change — Trey Picou (@treypicou) January 13, 2022

He’s been very upfront from the start. He has not waffled. — Di (@DI82589) January 13, 2022

Establishment Media: How about now? <three minutes later> How about now? — Jasen Boyens (@BoyensJC) January 13, 2022

We haven't heard from Manchin on this in over an hour. Who knows what his position is now? https://t.co/LXoT6guuEc — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 13, 2022

Quick, can a journalist ask Manchin if he’s open to eliminating or weakening the filibuster? It’s not clear. https://t.co/cADEvLvg2q — Reagan Knopp (@reaganknopp) January 13, 2022

Okay, but that was all of an hour ago. Have you asked him again since then? Within that amount of time, you could have asked him at least, say 12 more times, no? — Popeye Doyle (@Popeye__Doyle) January 13, 2022

I hope the media asks him again tomorrow, just to be sure. — Never Wrong (@K0FaSho) January 13, 2022

Manu Raju tomorrow: Senator Manchin, do you still support preserving the filibuster? — Emmet O’Neal (@NealEmmet) January 13, 2022

Ok but has anyone tried chasing him to the bathroom and asking him if he can change his mind on the filibuster? It may work — Pat Iossa (@patiossa) January 13, 2022

Have you hit refresh on his feed? Maybe he's changed his mind now! Maybe… now! wait Maybeeee…. NOW! — Doon Eternal (@Ploodie1) January 13, 2022

I love how reporters have to tell us how clear he is. — kevin626 (@kevin626) January 13, 2022

It’s over. — Kevin Boulandier (@kevinboulandier) January 13, 2022

I love that they're using Schumer's own defense of the filibuster against him. https://t.co/Jfd4vf9m0E — RBe (@RBPundit) January 13, 2022

"I cannot support such a perilous course for this nation." -Manchin joining Sinema in reminding their own party that they aren't changing the filibuster https://t.co/jaU18Yb2PU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 13, 2022

Brandon having a hell of a week — Nick (@Nickster0188) January 13, 2022

You mean hell of a day. Kamala got skewered on Today show. Sinema kicked him in the nut sack. Supreme Court rejected vax mandate and now Manchin from the top rope — Jackson Smith (@jacksmith007) January 13, 2022

It’s over, Brandon.

