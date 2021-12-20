This doesn’t surprise us at all. Back in March of 2019, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that “Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx … defended her office’s decision to drop all charges against ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett but said prosecutors had enough evidence to convict the actor of faking a hate-crime attack on himself.” Foxx “said that the deal, which essentially wipes Smollett’s record clear, was not a sign that the prosecution case was weak or that Smollett was innocent. A month later, Foxx was playing the race card to deflect criticism, saying it was disheartening for her, “who came up from the projects of this city to serve as the first African American woman in this role,” that the goalposts had shifted.

Now a 60-page report details “major failures and potential ethics violations” by Foxx in relation to the Smollett affair.

New: Smollett special prosecutor’s full report is out. In summary, OSP concluded evidence shows Kim Foxx’s office engaged in “substantial abuses” of discretion and operational failures in prosecuting and resolving the Initial Smollett Case. Here are its 5 final conclusions: pic.twitter.com/5NT5PYDS92 — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) December 20, 2021

Smollett special prosecutor says it’s referring Kim Foxx and attorneys to Illinois Attorney registration – for potential ethics violations by making false and misleading statements in Smollett case. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) December 20, 2021

Jussie Smollett Special Prosecutor Referring Kim Foxx To Illinois Attorney Registration For Ethic Violations, False Statements https://t.co/7QaI1YWIpX pic.twitter.com/OX2XGuJOIT — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 20, 2021

The Daily Wire reports:

On Monday, Illinois Judge Michael Toomin allowed for the release of a 60-page report regarding Illinois’ Cook County Attorney Kim Foxx’s mishandling of the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax case. That report found major failures and potential ethics violations over false statements given by Foxx to authorities regarding the investigation. In 2019, Foxx initially dropped all charges against the now-convicted hate crime hoaxer who claimed he was attacked on a January night by two MAGA supporters hurling racial and homophobic slurs.

Foxx had said she was recusing herself from the case, but texts and emails show that she never really did. She was in communication with Smollett’s family and told Smollett’s sister that “your brother should be fine as long as he stays consistent.”

Breaking: former judge Sheila O’Brien says Kim Foxx is a liar and should resign. You may recall O’Brien successfully filed the motion for the special prosecutor. O’Brien can be credited in part with Smollett’s conviction. pic.twitter.com/IEUFMqo91u — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) December 20, 2021

Well deserved Kimmy! — Mattphilbin (@Mattphilbin) December 20, 2021

Love to see it. — Vic C (@VicCa91) December 20, 2021

pic.twitter.com/Fq65J18jmu — Imgur is a leftist cesspool (@NickKao13) December 20, 2021

But she was just following direction from @MichelleObama — VJ (@RudyQuinn) December 20, 2021

TMZ reported that “Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff, Tina Tchen, emailed Foxx to say that she was reaching out on behalf of Jussie’s family to express “concerns” they had with how the investigation at that point was being handled.”

She's a corrupt rat. — It's Adiel Beneviento ~ 🇺🇲 (@AdielDontCare) December 20, 2021

She should be disbarred. — Gr33kTek (@Gr33kTek) December 20, 2021

Any other lawyer would be disbarred for that type of grossly unethical behavior — FootballDude (@FootbalTony) December 20, 2021

Wake me up when she’s held responsible. — MajorNuisance (@NuisanceMajor) December 20, 2021

And exactly nothing will happen.

Watch. — Zenergy01 (@Zenergy01) December 21, 2021

Foxx’s office “respectfully disagrees” with the findings in the report:

NEW: Kim Foxx responds to Smollett special prosecutor finding misconduct: pic.twitter.com/wCyD1kQe5x — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) December 20, 2021

Related:

TMZ: Check out who texted Kim Foxx with ‘concerns’ about the Jussie Smollett investigation https://t.co/wwEXVyaX4y — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 26, 2019

Recommended Twitchy Video