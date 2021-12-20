This doesn’t surprise us at all. Back in March of 2019, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that “Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx … defended her office’s decision to drop all charges against ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett but said prosecutors had enough evidence to convict the actor of faking a hate-crime attack on himself.” Foxx “said that the deal, which essentially wipes Smollett’s record clear, was not a sign that the prosecution case was weak or that Smollett was innocent. A month later, Foxx was playing the race card to deflect criticism, saying it was disheartening for her, “who came up from the projects of this city to serve as the first African American woman in this role,” that the goalposts had shifted.

Now a 60-page report details “major failures and potential ethics violations” by Foxx in relation to the Smollett affair.

The Daily Wire reports:

On Monday, Illinois Judge Michael Toomin allowed for the release of a 60-page report regarding Illinois’ Cook County Attorney Kim Foxx’s mishandling of the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax case. That report found major failures and potential ethics violations over false statements given by Foxx to authorities regarding the investigation. In 2019, Foxx initially dropped all charges against the now-convicted hate crime hoaxer who claimed he was attacked on a January night by two MAGA supporters hurling racial and homophobic slurs.

Foxx had said she was recusing herself from the case, but texts and emails show that she never really did. She was in communication with Smollett’s family and told Smollett’s sister that “your brother should be fine as long as he stays consistent.”

TMZ reported that “Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff, Tina Tchen, emailed Foxx to say that she was reaching out on behalf of Jussie’s family to express “concerns” they had with how the investigation at that point was being handled.”

Foxx’s office “respectfully disagrees” with the findings in the report:

