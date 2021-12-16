They’re still doing this, huh? It’s a different press secretary, but the same message. One month ago today, Jen Psaki tweeted that Republicans are “rooting for inflation.” This seems to have stemmed from an interview with Sen. Rick Scott, who told a reporter that inflation continuing to rise under the Biden administration was “a gold mine to us,” and speaking in terms of the 2022 midterms, he’s right. He wasn’t rooting for inflation, just thanking the Democrats for doing nothing about it and handing the GOP the issue on a silver platter. Plus, it assumes that Biden isn’t absolutely full of it when he says passing the multi-trillion-dollar Build Back Better bill will bring down inflation.

Deputy White House Press Secretary must have been reading off of Psaki’s notes in that book she’s constantly referring to because she told reporters Thursday that Republicans are not only “explicitly rooting for inflation to get worse,” they’re also “actively trying to hurt the pandemic response.”

Jean-Pierre: "Republicans are actively seeking to hurt the pandemic response, explicitly rooting for inflation to get worse." pic.twitter.com/UnPCn27TVK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 16, 2021

Yes exactly. I want my money to just piss down a drain as inflation rises. SMH — 🇺🇸America First🇺🇸 (@TheDuffman103) December 16, 2021

Yup that’s me! I want to pay more to prove a point, she caught me. — Raider 5150 (@Raider850) December 16, 2021

She can barely spit out the bullshit — Joe (@jContest0) December 16, 2021

We notice she did stumble over the word “inflation” quite a bit — she’s certainly practiced it enough.

What inflation, I thought it was just corporate greed? We were the only ones even acknowledging the inflation & getting made fun of for it. — Morgan (@MorganSilva3) December 16, 2021

Another day–another professional WH liar passes the buck for Biden's failures — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) December 16, 2021

FFS this administration reeks of desperation. — American Momma 🎄⛄🎄 (@American_Momma) December 16, 2021

No, no they aren't. In fact, Republicans are begging Democrats to stop the spending so as to not make inflation worse. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 16, 2021

Just when you think they cannot say any thing more stupid. People are not rooting for it to get worse. NO one wants it to get worse. MAKE it better…..and everyone will be happy. How do you not get that? Your polices are the ones killing the economy FIX IT. — TexasFight4426 (@TFight4426) December 16, 2021

I guess Republicans can root for it, but you own the policies that determine whether inflation goes up or down — Eric (@EricForNews) December 16, 2021

Uhhhh what party is it again that controls the White House, Senate, and Congress? — TreysSermon (@TreysSermon) December 16, 2021

I like her to to show an example of where the GOP is supporting the Biden's policies that are causing the inflation — Jet Burner (@JetteBurner) December 16, 2021

Huh? I think inflation is getting worse without the help of “wishful” Republicans. This Adminsitration absolutely refuses to accept responsibility for any of its disastrous policies. — Kathleen O'Boyle (@oboyle_kathleen) December 16, 2021

Is this the best they've got? Republicans are intentionally getting sick to hurt Joe Biden? Their excuse for doing nothing to fight inflation is "Republicans Republicans Republicans" — СКЙЛЕР (@Fean0rse) December 16, 2021

How does anyone take these people seriously? — Buachaille (@TinFoilHat14) December 16, 2021

Only their toxic base believes this shit. Everyone else is living in reality. — Chris Lyon (@blupropgroup) December 16, 2021

This is as convincing then they tried to convince us that Republicans were the ones who wanted to defund the police.

Related:

Desperate: Jen Psaki says that Republicans are ‘rooting for inflation’ https://t.co/hzG3bdFgjb — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 17, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video