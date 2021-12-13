We’d thought we’d been up to the point of arguing over the COVID-19 booster shot being mandates, but we’re back to indoor mask mandates in California, where coronavirus cases are rising. Gov. Gavin Newsom is reimposing the statewide mask mandate Wednesday and it will run through at least January 15.

Breaking News: California is reinstating a statewide indoor mask mandate, as the Omicron variant rapidly spreads and Covid cases rise. The mandate will go into effect on Wednesday and will remain until at least Jan. 15, state officials said on Monday. https://t.co/8FRzHNpilf — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 13, 2021

JUST IN – California imposes statewide mask mandate because of the #Omicron variant starting Wednesday. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 13, 2021

Wednesday is strategically brilliant. It will catch the virus completely off guard. — Harry Potgieter (@HarryPotgieter3) December 13, 2021

It’s fine. It’s only 15 days to slow the spread — Zack Irons (@zackmirons) December 13, 2021

Glad to be freed of this nonsense for the better part of a year since leaving 😂 — JEREMY | Design | Websites | Systems (@theJeremySchmit) December 13, 2021

People think if they just comply it'll be over. It WILL NEVER END. RESIST THE SYSTEM. — Junson Chan 🇺🇸 (@realjunsonchan) December 13, 2021

We’ve not been freed from this since the war began almost two years ago now. No one will even notice Wednesday’s mandate because it’s no different. It’s amazing what people will allow themselves to become conditioned to forfeiting. — Jessica Vaugn (@JessicaVaugn) December 13, 2021

Lol! This is a joke now — Slayer (@Slayerdowner) December 13, 2021

You do you, California — Nate n8 🇺🇸🇬🇺 (@nateflo78) December 13, 2021

Clownifornia — Jimmy (@kimura_oss) December 13, 2021

*laughs in Floridian* — Bryce Paul (@brycepaul) December 13, 2021

They live in fear it’s honestly sad. — Thank You (@iOnlyBetTeasers) December 13, 2021

Let's go Brandon pic.twitter.com/B6X20VTNyn — hodl me bb (@EJP613) December 13, 2021

It’s starting again y’all — That One Guy (@PunishedGoblin_) December 13, 2021

Ah yes, because masks have worked from the beginning. If they really worked you would think they worked the first 18+ months. Oh wait. 🙃 — RJ Brimmer (@Hell0imRJ) December 13, 2021

They never want this to end. — AdamInHTownTX (LGBFJB+ Supporter) (@AdamInHTownTX) December 13, 2021

Californians will be required to wear bubble wrap soon at this rate. — Madison (@Madisontx76) December 13, 2021

I hate it here — SoCal Superchamp (@redlife242) December 13, 2021

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is on board:

As the nation nears 800,000 COVID deaths and the omicron variant spreads, California's decision to reinstate an indoor mask mandate makes sense. Vaccinations, boosters and masks can protect us this holiday season, but we must stay alert if we're going to avoid another spike. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) December 13, 2021

