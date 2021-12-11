Friday night, whoever runs social media for President Joe Biden decided to upload a video of him signing legislation that would fast-track the process to raise our debt limit. “The United States pays its debts when they are due,” he says.

For some reason, Biden’s handlers thought putting out a video was a good idea.

The United States pays its debts when they are due. That’s why today, I signed a bill to fast-track the process to raise our debt limit. pic.twitter.com/Rx4MNC1XS9 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 11, 2021

The United States pays its debts… with more debt! pic.twitter.com/YygpqHjI4r — J. Gett, BTC (@jgettbtc) December 11, 2021

I remember when my parents had to use credit cards to pay bills too https://t.co/cqgEgp0w1W — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 11, 2021

The US pays off its existing credit card bills by using new credit cards with higher spending limits. Totally unsustainable. https://t.co/qdeuJILI6d — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) December 11, 2021

"I always pay my debts when they're due, which is why I wrote to my credit card company begging them to raise my credit limit because I can't pay what I owe." https://t.co/DjBoQCr3eF — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 11, 2021

I know when my credit card is due, I just ask the bank to raise my credit limit instead of transferring money to the card like some irresponsible knucklehead! https://t.co/QTjL4veRcF — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 11, 2021

Wait, what? Who wrote this? — Add your name (@corrcomm) December 11, 2021

Huh? — Luigi, Prince of Wales (@chaseswildgoose) December 11, 2021

That statement is a non sequitur shrouded in gibberish and wrapped idiocy. https://t.co/tyw7DNobi9 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 11, 2021

Biden posted this because he thinks that borrowing more money to pay off debt makes him look responsible. https://t.co/pqaDYJ1CfE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 11, 2021

That's the opposite of paying your debts, you reckless derelict https://t.co/3pM8wMmzMZ — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) December 11, 2021

Does… does he realize how this sounds? https://t.co/N55zkcvaN5 — Naomi Mathew 🗽🌺 (@naomimath) December 11, 2021

How do those two sentences make sense together? — 🔋Radoslaw Motylinski🔋 (@kedarus) December 11, 2021

I'm sure whoever wrote this tweet thinks its two sentences are intuitively, logically, and obviously connected. Somehow. https://t.co/pjxRUzoRAe — Per Bylund (@PerBylund) December 11, 2021

The second sentence is the precise opposite of the first. https://t.co/pYt9x3FcCN — Joshua Lisec | See Pinned Tweet (@JoshuaLisec) December 11, 2021

You don't pay debts by getting more credit. They really think you are this stupid. Only the government gets away with these comforting lies. https://t.co/xPujfEIzak — Richard Cooper (@Rich_Cooper) December 11, 2021

I totally thought this was a parody at first. But it's not. They keep topping themselves. It's amazing. https://t.co/xZ9qPDBRao — Chris Blec (@ChrisBlec) December 11, 2021

This will not age well. — Jason 🖐 Cuke 🥒 (@JasonCuke) December 11, 2021

Related:

Allow Jen Psaki to explain how the Dems’ $3.5 trillion package would cost ‘zero dollars’ https://t.co/vS8WkIJ2wf — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 27, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video