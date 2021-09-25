Well, this is interesting. According to a new report in the New York Times, one of the Proud Boys who marched on the Capitol on January 6 was an FBI informant who was texting real-time updates to his handler.

As the Proud Boys marched to the Capitol on Jan. 6, a member of the far-right group was texting real-time updates — to his FBI handler. The informer gave the bureau an inside view that day, according to confidential records obtained by The New York Times. https://t.co/QkBptydk2Z — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 25, 2021

“In the informant’s version of events, the Proud Boys, famous for their street fights, were largely following a pro-Trump mob consumed by a herd mentality rather than carrying out any type of preplanned attack,” the article reads, which is in line with what we’ve heard from the FBI. The Times reports further:

The use of informants always presents law enforcement officials with difficult judgments about the credibility and completeness of the information they provide. In this case, the records obtained by The Times do not directly address whether the informant was in a good position to know about plans developed for Jan. 6 by the leadership of the Proud Boys, why he was cooperating, whether he could have missed indications of a plot or whether he could have deliberately misled the government. But the records, and information from two people familiar with the matter, suggest that federal law enforcement had a far greater visibility into the assault on the Capitol, even as it was taking place, than was previously known.

And the records “dovetail with assertions made by defense lawyers who have argued that even though several Proud Boys broke into the Capitol, the group did not arrive in Washington with a preset plot to storm the building.”

Isn't the obvious next question, 'then why was no one prepared?' — Nimrod's Son (@SonNimrod) September 25, 2021

Probably had enough info on the group to know that no real trouble was coming. Possibly the same reason why multiple doors were opened when the masses reached them. Save damage, save more injuries as best they could, on both sides. — Brian Reynolds (@311Hooligan) September 25, 2021

You guys may ask yourselves why is this story coming out now? It's because something much MUCH worse is about to be printed — Adam W (@AdamBoBadam3440) September 25, 2021

Of course, there were. In all of the 60’s protests etc there were FBI informants. I have no clue if in any cases their presence made a difference. On J6 it didn’t get the National Guard there sooner or initiate better plans for preventative measures. Lots of unanswered questions — Boston Girl (@jbrady177) September 25, 2021

So this whole time the Democrats created a committee, wasted money, expanded some powers, demonized the right even though most aren't extremists and made the country even more divided. For what? As little bit more power? — Andrew (@Outcast9090) September 25, 2021

Wait, I thought the federal undercover agent story was a conspiracy. — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) September 25, 2021

Time to clean house at the FBI — Sundwoman (@sundlisaj) September 25, 2021

Why do we even have FBI? Don’t we already have police, CIA, NSA? Do we need a secret police that only answers to the deep state? — 99.9% of Scientists, Equity & Human Infrastracture (@ClimateGods) September 25, 2021

FBI : We never knew about the coup except the plots online and the spies who told us! — Mark Wayne (@orwell4ever) September 25, 2021

There are thousands of armed federal agents in DC. The FBI and other agencies did not respond to the coup because they decided not to. That should impact their congressional budget allocations. — Ray (@YarmondShore) September 25, 2021

Let me get this straight, the FBI person didn't have a TV? Shit, this had as much coverage as 9/11. I think something smells funky at the FBI. — Paul Oilzum (@POilzum) September 25, 2021

Are we really that shocked that the FBI had something to do it? Forget being on one side or another, left or right. Let’s ask ourselves, are we really surprised? The higher ups love it when we are fighting amongst ourselves. They get more power because of that — Driton Sulejmani (@DritonSulejman8) September 25, 2021

The truth will eventually come out regarding the number of FBI agents and CP involved and their roles in instigating and dramatizing the event. Look at the recently dropped videos. Innocent citizens were walking around & taking selfies. — GiL_J316 (@GilJ316) September 25, 2021

What is the NYT trying to get out ahead of? https://t.co/yy1HvjEqS1 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 25, 2021

So what we can take from this is 1) further evidence that there was no “planned” insurrection and 2) knowledge that the FBI was aware enough to have sent in an informant to text real-time updates.

