President Biden was late delivering a speech that had already been postponed for hours Tuesday. He made his appearance, talked about his “Build Back Better” policy, took a quick swing at Donald Trump over his refugee policy, and then walked away, avoiding questions and disappearing through a door.

We’ve built up quite a collection of “Biden walking away” photos in our library.

Is anyone in this administration taking the debacle in Afghanistan seriously?

