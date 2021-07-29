The CDC has already recommended that students in K-12 wear masks to school this fall regardless of immunization status, but some school districts are taking it even further. KTLA reports that the Los Angeles Unified School District is going to require all students and employees to be tested for COVID-19 weekly, “in accordance with the most recent guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.” This is regardless of vaccination status.

How is the district even going to pull this off? KTLA says “there are several, free L.A. Unified testing sites throughout the county, and mobile teams will also be present to provide testing before the first day of school.” But every student and teacher, every week?

