The CDC has already recommended that students in K-12 wear masks to school this fall regardless of immunization status, but some school districts are taking it even further. KTLA reports that the Los Angeles Unified School District is going to require all students and employees to be tested for COVID-19 weekly, “in accordance with the most recent guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.” This is regardless of vaccination status.

BREAKING: L.A. Unified will require all students and employees to get tested for coronavirus weekly, regardless of vaccination status https://t.co/aux74Vplir — KTLA (@KTLA) July 29, 2021

Oh, parents are going to hit the roof over this. https://t.co/CKFQCokDm4 — Phineas "Kiley for CA Gov" Fahrquar (@irishspy) July 29, 2021

This is completely nuts https://t.co/sjtFg2SAnX — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 29, 2021

There are going to be about 300 people left living in California when this is over. https://t.co/wudvEli4iK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2021

L.A. is occupied territory. Have fun. https://t.co/PL9H9RFQXb — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) July 29, 2021

I think this will be very unpopular https://t.co/6ooqdvzzO1 — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) July 29, 2021

Testing kids is straight up ghoulish https://t.co/2ruih2hC8O — C-Bass ☔️ (@Cbasschronicles) July 29, 2021

Rx Testing a vaccinated asymptomatic child is assault. https://t.co/iwySeG5FSZ — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 29, 2021

The tests are absolute trash. They know this. https://t.co/zrStIi4RVk — m/ -=EdVT=- m/ (@CargoL1fe) July 29, 2021

"We're gonna test you until we can find a positive test." https://t.co/JTpbg2bDjE — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 29, 2021

We’re going on lockdown again. I know it. — LordFong (@LouisFong15) July 29, 2021

"The vaccines work. But if you're vaccinated, you still need to get tested because they don't work THAT well" https://t.co/B7s0X9oIWn — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) July 29, 2021

This seems pointless, but the point is to not reopen LAUSD schools in the fall. https://t.co/4zxjn8s5eM — Ed Carson (@IBD_ECarson) July 29, 2021

Party of science doesn't believe the vaccines are effective. We get it. https://t.co/ZxT4mlyl4K — Joe (@JoeC1776) July 29, 2021

The wheels have well and truly fallen off at this point. The crisis management has gone from poor to disastrous. https://t.co/1v8AIEvqeb — RobV (@RobVarak) July 29, 2021

We're looking at 250 GOP seats in the House. Maybe 260. https://t.co/7VEeASGpwZ — Dan Ornelas (@DanielMOrnelas) July 29, 2021

What kind of monster would send their child to an LA public school? — Joe Bowman (@JoeBowm08207800) July 29, 2021

How is the district even going to pull this off? KTLA says “there are several, free L.A. Unified testing sites throughout the county, and mobile teams will also be present to provide testing before the first day of school.” But every student and teacher, every week?

Related: