Confession: We’re not exactly sure what’s going on in these videos, but what we’re getting is that activists were trying to stop police from evicting squatters who’d been boarded into a vacant retail property that they’ve claimed as a “community space.” “Vacancy is community neglect,” reads the post. “Instead, we demand that this resource be under collective control, to serve the community here forward.”

Last week community activists “took back” and claimed a vacant retail space that was under construction. Today construction workers tried to “claim the space” and police were called pic.twitter.com/q0AJfG13O8 — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

As you’ll see, the police weren’t exactly gentle with some of the activists, who called the cops things like “slave catchers.”

Anyway, this is a story told in tweets, so let’s go (language warning):

The nypd throws an activist trying to get to the door pic.twitter.com/iIbMwxSLAN — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

Activist follows me, another accosts me with an umbrella saying “don’t touch me!” Nypd forms a line pic.twitter.com/a7zzkV6tUl — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

From “acab” to “he assaulted me after I put an umbrella” in his face in 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/sH8A3EUaha — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

Nypd tries to open the door with bolt cutters pic.twitter.com/2lWwW9qOKy — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

NYPD calls for their strategic response group, commonly referred to as riot police. pic.twitter.com/V7glwal7xF — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

NYPD’s line up as they soon prepare to clear out the protesters. The protesters chant “suck my dick” towards officers pic.twitter.com/42Piu6ntjM — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

The officers using a hammer and pick(?) were unable to open the barricaded door, they retreat as NYPD preps to use other means to breach the building pic.twitter.com/AwOlsB3RRl — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

A black photographer at the event says “fuck you” to black officers and calls them “slave catchers” pic.twitter.com/yPau4193jX — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

A black photographer and activist singles out black nypd officers: “You’re named after a slave catcher, you have a slave catchers last name” “You’re working for the KKK” activists begin to accost me towards the end of this video pic.twitter.com/5ntRwXXk4l — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

NYPD brings out their legal team, tapes off the block, brings out some fancy equipment including the LRAD, which will be used shortly to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly to clear the way for another team to vacate the “community center” pic.twitter.com/tP8bENgDuH — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

The front door of the communist center is boarded up by activists NYPD declares the gathering an unlawful assembly in front of the occupied community center. Police and activists line up against one another pic.twitter.com/MU7SP1GeCo — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

NYPD orders group to move back After they don’t, the NYPD begins making arrests pic.twitter.com/ogCRNC3T2s — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

NYPD makes more arrests while preparing to evict activists from the squatted “community building” They drag one man who was using his bike as a shield against police, and takes a bike from another person in black bloc pic.twitter.com/LYapp2OHix — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

NYPD secures most of the front of the community center as they continue to fend off the group they declared as an unlawful assembly. An NYPD group to chainsaw through the door will arrive soon pic.twitter.com/F1rUzBNpOg — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

NYPD pursues one agitator whom they make a perfect form tackle against. Police fight off others as they make the arrest This was the same agitator that was harassing me earlier & at other events pic.twitter.com/FOau3btDCj — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

NYPD using a chain saw of sorts to cut through the bordered up “community center” pic.twitter.com/LGjyfaC4lI — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

Another angle as Riot cops crowd around the community center door as they finish cutting through boarded up door. I was told that two activists were taken from the space, I didn’t see pic.twitter.com/13HOThpHCW — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

The other agitator with the expensive camera finds me again to wave that shit in my face pic.twitter.com/WJr0K9N1AQ — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

Some of the tools used by the NYPD today while clearing the “community center.” Anybody know what the silver canister thing is? pic.twitter.com/4kqnImOnBR — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

Police line up of the arrested pic.twitter.com/4JD1TK5UpA — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

That’s quite a haul.

Agitator from earlier turned away in the video when he saw me pic.twitter.com/NvXJ248Ca4 — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

Many of the activists that gathered at the community space are protest regulars and many of them tried to incite others against me multiple times or threatened me directly, as shown in the thread. Wanted to mention ones that weren’t caught on camera — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) July 24, 2021

Far-left activists in New York attempted to claim a business property that doesn’t belong to them to “reappropriate.” Police handle the matter accordingly. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/SjQKdV0Alh — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 24, 2021

I always love their astonishment when the police react to their violence — SteelheadJoey (@SteelheadJoey) July 24, 2021

They're so oppressed, but they all have phones or filming equipment. My heart bleeds for them…..NOT!!!. They wouldn't last a day in some dodgy country. — The Walshdog (@Monkeyjon32) July 24, 2021

All these white activists showing so much disrespect to police officers of color. Anyone going to say they are racist? Didn't think so. — Stephen Smoot (@S_A_Smoot) July 24, 2021

The OMG shriek is classic. — BiggieSta11s (@BiggieSta11s) July 24, 2021

Ringtone.

And now they’ll play victim. — William Remo (@WilliamRemo24) July 24, 2021

NY isn’t Portland — DigitalDystopia (@SlaveOfUtopia) July 24, 2021

Yet.

It's odd how these people think they deserve anything. Get a job like the rest of us, contribute to society like the rest of us. — JenGenX (@nowisnotthen) July 24, 2021

We think this is their job, and their employer is the U.S. taxpayer.

