Confession: We’re not exactly sure what’s going on in these videos, but what we’re getting is that activists were trying to stop police from evicting squatters who’d been boarded into a vacant retail property that they’ve claimed as a “community space.” “Vacancy is community neglect,” reads the post. “Instead, we demand that this resource be under collective control, to serve the community here forward.”

As you’ll see, the police weren’t exactly gentle with some of the activists, who called the cops things like “slave catchers.”

Anyway, this is a story told in tweets, so let’s go (language warning):

That’s quite a haul.

Ringtone.

Yet.

We think this is their job, and their employer is the U.S. taxpayer.

