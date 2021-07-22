We don’t know at this moment if there have been any fatalities, but this shooting in Washington, D.C. is sure to get a lot of coverage because a lot of D.C. journalists were in the area at the time. As much as we rag on journalists being firefighters running toward the fire, CNN’s Jim Acosta really did run toward the gunfire — credit where due.

Just hear what sounded like gun shots on 14th street in NW DC. People fleeing the popular Le Diplomate restaurant which seemed a few blocks away. pic.twitter.com/EuD40teccA — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 23, 2021

This is the scene at 14th and Riggs. Appears to be somebody being treated by first responders pic.twitter.com/lvIw0oBoyO — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 23, 2021

Just now on 14th and R street in DC: 20-30 gunshots, sending people seated at many restaurants running — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) July 23, 2021

Multiple people shot, on on 14th street, one inside Mexicue restaurant. Heavy smell of gunpowder — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) July 23, 2021

Witness says they saw a person in a black sedan shooting out on to 14th street sidewalk — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) July 23, 2021

Medics took a man with what looks like a gun shot to the chest out of Mexicue restaurant and loaded him into an ambulance. Another man on the street also looks like he took a bullet. Scary night on one of the busiest streets in DC — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) July 23, 2021

Series of what sounds to be gunshots on 14th St near R St in DC. A lot- like 20. Police in the area now — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) July 23, 2021

This is one of the busiest streets in DC- shut down both ways right now shutdown by what appears to be a shooting. Someone is being treated by medics on the sidewalk just to the right by the lamp pole pic.twitter.com/LTis6reC6X — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) July 23, 2021

Someone from Secret Service has arrived pic.twitter.com/zNSGDJGJFp — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) July 23, 2021

.@PoPville shots fired between 14th and P and 14th and S St NW. now a major police presence. Everyone on the Red Light patio immediately jumped under the tables — Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) July 23, 2021

I am starting to really become concerned about what happens to my city if the mayor can't get the violence under control. Decades of recovery can be reversed very quickly if people are afraid to eat, shop, or live here. https://t.co/pcmLeBys2e — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) July 23, 2021

I used to live nearby, and sadly it’s the “who” involved here. If this happens on the other side of the Anacostia it doesn’t register. I’ve seen multiple *reporters* who were there tonight; that’s what will make this different. Us not them. — Nick Sharkey (@sharkey) July 23, 2021

It's not just the "where", it's the "how often". My neighborhood has not-infrequent shootings, but they felt avoidable, as long as you weren't out late at night. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) July 23, 2021

Don’t worry, the Mayor’s on this! She’s going to…ban flavored tobacco. Ah, yes. I’m sure that will help. — Leonard Goodnight (@LennyGoodnight) July 23, 2021

Signals that lawlessness is accepted breeds more lawlessness. It seemed pretty clear last summer that the acceptance of repeated lawlessness in cities across the nation would spur the end of America’s recent urban rennaissance. We’re sliding in to that. — Sigh (@Is2016overyet) July 23, 2021

The brief renaissance of American cities (circa 1995-2020) is over. It was really only that last gasp of breath before the long goodbye. — Big Apple Infidel 🔴 (@BigAppleInfidel) July 23, 2021

Y'all voted for this. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. — bitbucket (@glleon_gl) July 23, 2021