We all know what the Democrats in the Senate think of the filibuster now, even though we have them on video defending it just a few years ago. But what about former chiefs of staff to Democratic senators? Thanks to the New York Times, we know that 31 former chiefs of staff to Democratic senators have signed an open letter calling for repeal or reform of the filibuster.

Fact-check: True.

Former chiefs of staff.

How is this even a news story? President Biden getting ice cream is bigger news.

