Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a statement Wednesday announcing that she’d signed into law the Flavored Tobacco Product Prohibition Amendment Act of 2021. We must think and act broadly, she says, to attack disparities in health outcomes. Black residents “are disproportionately affected by tobacco use,” you see. So while states across the country are legalizing marijuana to lessen the burden on the criminal justice system, Bowser is now criminalizing menthols.

I have signed into law the Flavored Tobacco Prohibition Amendment Act of 2021. pic.twitter.com/xx7c2maANN — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 21, 2021

Coming soon to a District of Columbia near you pic.twitter.com/0QdvCIV13e — Associate PariahDog🌺↙️↙️↙️ (@Pdog119) July 21, 2021

I’m, uh, not quite sure “Sorry black people, no more menthols for you” is going to go over the way you want it to go over — CEO of GrassleyPosting LLC (@ClapForJeb) July 21, 2021

Now folks will be getting killed over black market Newports. — Rob2336🇺🇸 (@RobG2336) July 21, 2021

So you legalize drugs but criminalize menthols. Morons — RIP Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) July 21, 2021

Racist nonsense. Very on brand for you, Bowser. — Antifa? What's an Antifa? (@DcAntifa) July 21, 2021

"I have banned the preferred tobacco flavor of the black community. " — Milton's Second Revenge Part II (@LeeSahman) July 21, 2021

This is obscene and racist AF — CFO (@GrandpaTMoney) July 21, 2021

Hilariously misguided. — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) July 21, 2021

Just when I think you can't be anymore tone deaf you prove me wrong by doing something even more stupid and nonsensical. Youth are dying, communities have no resources, housing is sparse and your reaction is "uh yeah lets ban menthol" FUCK YOU — 💋HisFaceMySeat💅🏾 (@CoochieBaDucci) July 21, 2021

Probably a bigger penalty for flavored tobacco than stun gunning an Uber Eats driver, stealing his car, dragging him and throwing him to his death. Well done, Mayor. Priorities. — Goalie Medic 🇺🇲 (@GoalieMedic37) July 21, 2021

Let’s criminalize more things while homicides are up 43% just this year this will be the deadliest year in decades. — John Williams (@JohnWil18086414) July 21, 2021

Then blame the cops who will have to enforce something so stupid. — Lisa (@LisaMAGAKAG) July 21, 2021

You are absolutely pathetic. You know what the best thing you could do for your black residents? Stop the damn violence and crime!!!! — jordy (@j_spals) July 21, 2021

They will just go somewhere else to buy them. Durrrrr. — Biden works for China (@OGStone2) July 21, 2021

So you legalized pot so blacks wouldn’t go to jail, now you criminalize menthols explicitly because you think blacks use them. Brilliant you stupid moron — RIP Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) July 21, 2021

“Reducing the use of tobacco is a health equity issue.”

Related: