The Spokesman-Review’s Orion Donovan Smith reported Monday that according to Jen Psaki, President Biden does not intend to withdraw his nomination to lead the Bureau of Land Management despite conflicting testimony with a retired Forest Service investigator who says she was part of an eco-terrorist cell.

We thought the Biden administration was going to be all about honesty (how refreshing).

Sen. Mike Lee put together a thread about Tracy-Stone Manning:

Trending

There’s no one else in the United States better suited for the gig? Someone without a background in eco-terrorism?

Unless she’s a white supremacist then Biden will never consider her a domestic terrorist.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bureau of Land Managementcriminal investigationeco-terroristJoe BidennomineeTracy Stone-Manningtree-spiking