The Spokesman-Review’s Orion Donovan Smith reported Monday that according to Jen Psaki, President Biden does not intend to withdraw his nomination to lead the Bureau of Land Management despite conflicting testimony with a retired Forest Service investigator who says she was part of an eco-terrorist cell.

Jen Psaki told me Biden doesn’t plan to withdraw Tracy Stone-Manning’s nomination to lead @BLMNational after a retired Forest Service investigator contradicted what she’s told senators about her role in a 1989 tree-spiking.@SpokesmanReview/@Report4Americahttps://t.co/Dl4ScDAKee — Orion Donovan-Smith (@orionds) July 19, 2021

NEW: Biden's BLM nominee was directly involved in a 1989 eco-terrorism incident, according to the lead investigator of the case. He said Tracy Stone-Manning "was the nastiest of the suspects…She was vulgar, antagonistic and extremely anti-government."https://t.co/xjf9zmDpTU — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) July 15, 2021

Sen. Mike Lee put together a thread about Tracy-Stone Manning:

1/ If lying to the U.S. Senate were not enough to disqualify Tracy Stone-Manning from running the BLM, supporting criminal eco-terrorism definitely should be. Thread: — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 14, 2021

2/ In 1988 Ms. Stone-Manning moved into a house with members of Earth First!, an eco-terrorist organization. She edited the group’s newsletter and sent a threat letter to the Forest Service. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 14, 2021

3/ Earth First! defined itself as an action group that engaged in everything from grassroots organization to “monkeywrenching,” — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 14, 2021

4/ It defined “monkeywrenching” as, “unlawful sabotage of industrial extraction and development equipment, as a means of striking at the Earth’s destroyers where they commit their crimes and hitting them where they feel it most.”https://t.co/TIBgCvnZxq — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 14, 2021

5/ Stone-Manning retyped the threat letter on a rented typewriter because, in her own words, her “fingerprints were all over the original.” https://t.co/n4uBnQqFo5 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 14, 2021

6/ The letter stated, “you would have to find me first and that could be your WORST nightmare, (sic)” and finished in, “P.S. You bastards go in there anyway and a lot of people could get hurt. (sic)”https://t.co/ajiofLLXGg — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 14, 2021

7/ And that the group had driven “five hundred pounds of spikes” into trees. Tree spiking is hammering metal spikes into trees to make felling and processing dangerous. Spikes can shatter chainsaws and mill blades and maim or kill lumber workers.https://t.co/Onpqfr1WHw — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 14, 2021

8/ After Stone-Manning sent the letter, the FBI investigated the group. Stone-Manning stonewalled the investigation leading to years of delay. Once the government’s case against the group solidified, she traded testimony for immunity. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 14, 2021

9/ Yet, after all of this, Stone-Manning lied in sworn testimony to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee stating that she had never been the subject of a criminal investigation, and that tree spiking was “alleged.”https://t.co/7446NnFfPq — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 14, 2021

10/ Department of Interior public servants should not be required to serve under someone who helped endanger and threaten them and their colleagues. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 14, 2021

/11 Tracy Stone-Manning is a radical in policy and practice. Both her assistance to an eco-terrorist group and lying about her involvement constitute sufficient reason to reject her nomination to care for almost 250 million acres of federal land. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 14, 2021

There’s no one else in the United States better suited for the gig? Someone without a background in eco-terrorism?

Wrote in @USATODAY about how @POTUS must withdraw Tracy Stone-Manning’s nomination to lead @BLMNational if he’s serious about domestic terrorism. https://t.co/DVHWjmNhSH — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) July 19, 2021

