Fox News is reporting that Virginia Parent-Teacher Association vice president of training Michelle Leete tendered her resignation after blasting opponents of critical race theory, saying, “Let them die.” Leete is also Fairfax County’s NAACP vice president.

“Let them die,” says @FairfaxNAACP leader Michelle Leete at protest before @fcpsnews board. Folks against critical race theory are here, with protestors including Leete opposing them. It’ll be 🧨 tonight. Watch at https://t.co/KuScNenTVQ pic.twitter.com/Csb5faEYKG — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) July 15, 2021

Here is @lukerosiak’s transcript of what @leetema said: “Let’s deny this off-key band of people that are anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial reckoning, anti-opportunities, anti-help people, anti-diversity, anti-platform, anti-science….” pic.twitter.com/wzYXuIRuh3 — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) July 16, 2021

Not only did she say it, but many of these people APPLAUDED after she did. She may be gone, but the real problem remains. — phillylifer (@PhillyLifer) July 17, 2021

That it got to this point at all says so much about how lost far too many of our communities are … that she clearly felt comfortable saying this outwardly tells us she’d said it behind the scenes as well. And they didn’t remove her? https://t.co/5yYqEZ8zI6 — Saint🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 17, 2021

Like I’ve said before. The upside to the lockdowns of 2020 is the fact the parents got a real eye opener as to what is being pushed on their kids at school and they are rightfully pushing back against what they have seen happening. — John W (@txradioguy) July 17, 2021

The amount of outright hate that some of those among us harbor is utterly unbelievable. — Kevin McArdle (@WestFellPhan) July 17, 2021

That is so incredibly messed up. I am so thankful I took my daughter out of public school. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) July 17, 2021

She was applauded for this “let them die” statement according to the article. Who are the haters again? — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) July 17, 2021

Guess they’re dropping the whole “Inclusion” thing from DEI. — BrettCraig (@bac37) July 17, 2021

So much hate. — TheFarSide (@someonetoknow21) July 16, 2021

It makes me want to cry that a crowd of people just clapped as soon as she said "let them die." I have no words for what we've become. — EgoLayer13 is Infrastructure (@EgoLayer13) July 17, 2021

“Anti ‘live and let live’ people”? It is the “live and let live people” who don’t want to be told what to believe and feel we are all smart enough to think for ourselves. Sounds like Leete is pointing three fingers back at herself right there. — Adam Salomon (@adamsalomon01) July 16, 2021

That’s not very live and let live. — Vivian (@vilevivian) July 16, 2021

I heard this tonight as it was spoken and I was in shock. Absolutely unacceptable, we must be a better example for young people and all people. — Brenton Hammond for Delegate (@BrentonforVA) July 16, 2021

A few questions must be asked:

1. Who is being the oppressor here?

2. Who is the one not practicing tolerance?

3. Why do those who actually believe in “live and let live” need to “die”? If the government tells you not to ask questions, they are definitely hiding something. — Adam Salomon (@adamsalomon01) July 16, 2021

I will not join her cult. — Twin Super Canon (@twinsuper1) July 16, 2021

Unconscionable behavior. — Michael Russell (@Mikerscuba) July 16, 2021

If anything she’s “anti live and let live” people. The term “change agent” is downright chilling, and she should’ve said anti-re-education because that’s what this is about — Teodocia Smith (@zuzusmith75) July 16, 2021

Always so much hatred from the left. If you don't bow down to them and agree with them they want you dead. What a world we live in now! — Fawn Hammons (@fhammons) July 16, 2021

Michelle Leete needs time off to collect herself. I don't know who or what she is talking about and she appears paranoid about those around her. — Shadowblu55 (@Patrici42265955) July 16, 2021

Sounds like hate speech to those who don’t conform to her ideas — Princeofmyownmaking (@Mike04171016) July 16, 2021

Another great reason to get your kids out of public schools. No way crazy people like that are getting anywhere near my children. — Wags (@40runner1) July 16, 2021

