President Joe Biden may or may not have gone off-script when he declared today that communism is a failed system, and then tacked on that socialism isn’t a very useful substitute for it. “But that’s another story,” he concluded, suggesting he didn’t have notes written up on the subject.

Well said.

It took a few days and might put Biden in the doghouse with the squad and Black Lives Matter, but it was good to hear. Better than hearing the Cuban people were demonstrating against “mismanagement.”

