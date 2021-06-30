We told you that Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute for Virology recently got in touch with the New York Times and said there was no evidence that the coronavirus had leaked from her lab. She was taking the attention personally: “I don’t know how the world has come to this, constantly pouring filth on an innocent scientist,” she wrote in a text message.

Now NBC News is pouring filth on her, saying she has ties to the Chinese military.

Look at NBC News, doing some actual journalism.

NBC News says it can’t ascertain if a military scientist Shi collaborated with is actually deceased, as it said in a footnote to a report he co-authored with her and other scientists. Sounds like conspiracy talk to us.

