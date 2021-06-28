Wendy Davis just doesn’t quit, despite the voters of Texas sending her a strong message. You might remember last October in Dallas when the Joe Biden campaign bus found itself escorted out of Dallas by maybe one hundred cars flying Trump flags. The cars followed the bus onto the highway and, according to many liberals, tried to run the bus off of the road in a terrorist act.

Trying to run the bus off the road. They should be sued. And charged criminally. — Pancho (@CastanzaFrank) June 28, 2021

We’ve seen videos and let’s just say we’ll agree to disagree about them trying to run the bus off the road.

Anyway, the Texas Tribune is reporting that former gubernatorial candidate Davis, who was on the bus, and others are filing suit against Trump supporters and law enforcement, whom they claimed did nothing.

Wendy Davis and others have sued law enforcement and Trump supporters over a “Trump Train” harassing a Biden bus in Texas in October 2020. https://t.co/4dZ0lSWav6 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) June 25, 2021

What’s most interesting is that Davis and the other plaintiffs are citing the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which “prevents groups from joining together to obstruct free and fair federal elections by intimidating and injuring voters, or denying them the ability to engage in political speech.” As we mentioned above, a second lawsuit targets law enforcement, which declined to escort the bus out of town. The FBI has already looked into the incident.

They hurt my feelings so I sued them. I whined to the cops about it and they laughed at me. So I sued them too. — Floppiter (@floppitor) June 26, 2021

Awwwwe. That was hilarious. — Debbie Andrle (@DebbieAndrle) June 25, 2021

Rep. Chip Roy weighed in on the lawsuit Monday:

It is absolutely appalling that Wendy Davis and fellow Democrats, including staff for Vice President Harris, have sued the very Central Texans she allegedly ran to represent in Congress. https://t.co/G7SvzxMY14 — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 28, 2021

She and her leftist legal team should immediately drop this malicious case – designed to cause financial ruin to Trump supporters exercising their own free speech rights – and move on. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 28, 2021

But they tried to run the bus off the road — something even the lawsuit doesn’t allege:

This wasn't free speech. The Trump vehicles tried to run the Biden bus off the road!!! They could have been killed!! — Alice Marie (@AliceMa46144554) June 28, 2021

Lol- what the hell are you talking about? They recklessly assaulted a political campaign bus on a highway. They should be in jail. What planet do you live on? — Noble Crap (@NobleCrap) June 28, 2021

Can one “recklessly assault” a bus? Guess we’ll find out.

It's absolutely appalling that Chip Roy is defending terrorist acts, but, that's Chip. — Geiiga (@anyone_famous) June 28, 2021

