Ever since Donald Trump wasn’t convicted in his second impeachment trial, the Rachel Maddows of the world have been counting on criminal charges to take down Trump as a private citizen. The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James announced in May that it was actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA.

Maddow was all over it, but we’re learning Monday that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance “does not currently plan to charge the Trump Organization with crimes related to allegations of ‘hush money’ payments and real estate value manipulations,” according to Trump’s lawyer, Ronald Fischetti.

Here's Politico's story:

Politico reports:

According to Fischetti, members of Vance’s team said they were considering bringing charges against the Trump Organization and its individual employees related to alleged failures to pay taxes on corporate benefits and perks. It has been widely reported that those perks included cars and apartments and appear to only involve a small number of executives.

Fischetti also said that Vance’s team told him they will not bring charges against Trump himself when the first indictment comes down.

“They just said, ‘When this indictment comes down, he won’t be charged. Our investigation is ongoing,’” he said.

A spokesperson for Vance’s office declined to comment.

Someone should do a wellness check on Maddow.

The commenters seem to think that the story is a lie because it comes from Trump’s lawyer.

