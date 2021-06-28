Ever since Donald Trump wasn’t convicted in his second impeachment trial, the Rachel Maddows of the world have been counting on criminal charges to take down Trump as a private citizen. The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James announced in May that it was actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA.

Maddow was all over it, but we’re learning Monday that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance “does not currently plan to charge the Trump Organization with crimes related to allegations of ‘hush money’ payments and real estate value manipulations,” according to Trump’s lawyer, Ronald Fischetti.

Here’s Politico’s story, although we think they left in some boilerplate text for the tweet:

Politico reports:

According to Fischetti, members of Vance’s team said they were considering bringing charges against the Trump Organization and its individual employees related to alleged failures to pay taxes on corporate benefits and perks. It has been widely reported that those perks included cars and apartments and appear to only involve a small number of executives. … Fischetti also said that Vance’s team told him they will not bring charges against Trump himself when the first indictment comes down. “They just said, ‘When this indictment comes down, he won’t be charged. Our investigation is ongoing,’” he said. A spokesperson for Vance’s office declined to comment.

Someone should do a wellness check on Maddow.

BREAKING: Manhattan DA will not criminally charge Donald Trump. Democrats on Twitter for months: "He is going to prison." "He is going to be in cuffs." Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. We told you. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 28, 2021

BREAKING—

Manhattan DA Cy Vance will NOT be charging Pres Trump Ronald Fischetti told Politico: “We asked, ‘is there anything else?’”

“They said ‘No.’”

“It’s crazy that that’s all they had.” Chalk that up to ANOTHER thing the Democrats were wrong about. — Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) June 28, 2021

As some of us correctly predicted: Trump WON'T be charged in Manhattan DA's first indictment https://t.co/KegwRe2ZEh via @MailOnline — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 28, 2021

Excited for Manhattan DA Twitter! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2021

So how's leftist blue check Twitter doing after the Manhattan DA days he's not charging Trump??? How's Stelter? Anyone have proof of life? . — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) June 28, 2021

They are hanging on to the dream of "it is coming in another indictment." They live in delusion and watch Rachel Maddow. https://t.co/TKlji8Nlpk — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 28, 2021

I would say Kyle Griffin hardest hit. But Jen Rubin makes that too close to call. Lol — Lois Cayce (@LBC1983) June 28, 2021

#MSNBC's gonna have to retract their whole weekend. 🤷‍♀️ — StikeDCicada 🪰 🌲 🪰 (@StikeDC) June 28, 2021

The walls are closing in ……. — Tom (@Tom42894685) June 28, 2021

More like Moscow DA, am I right? — Jose Alvarez (@JoseAlv08942677) June 28, 2021

Liberals everywhere are having tantrums — Ed Rose 🌟🌟🌟 (@edrose4769) June 28, 2021

Libs = owned Again — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) June 28, 2021

The commenters seem to think that the story is a lie because it comes from Trump’s lawyer.

