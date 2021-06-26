Attorney General Merrick Garland has testified more than once that white supremacists pose the greatest domestic terror threat, but an arrest in Atlanta is drawing attention to a black nationalist paramilitary organization. Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace, 29, is accused of shooting a Daytona Beach, Florida police officer in the head, and he was found and arrested hiding in a treehouse on land in Atlanta belonging to NFAC — the Not F**king Around Coalition, a group ABC News says “is known to demonstrate against white supremacy and police violence.” Wikipedia says it advocates for black liberation and separatism.

We don’t have a photo of the treehouse, but reports say it was fortified with weapons and ammunition. It looks like Wallace knew where to go to hide out.

The suspect in the vicious shooting of Police Officer Jason Raynor was apprehended by Georgia police at a black nationalist paramilitary encampment. There is no place for hate in Florida. Our law enforcement will be protected. Justice will be swift. https://t.co/ZUIrCdUgia — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 26, 2021

Daytona Beach officer Jason Raynor, 26, was shot while approaching Wallace in his vehicle. He survived the gunshot and remains hospitalized.

But if course he was here in Atlanta 🤦‍♀️ — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 26, 2021

Justice will be swift. Love it. Enough. — David Rey Salinas (@DRSalinasMAI) June 26, 2021

Crickets about this in the national media. They're all rooting for the NFAC against white police officers, I guess. — All school (@allschool) June 26, 2021

A lot of the people on here making all the negative comments are the haters. I’m glad they caught him. Now we should be praying 🙏 for the police officer that was shot to be healed. — deborah (@debb52960) June 26, 2021

America suffered through decades of violence by Black nationalists in the 1960s, 70s, & 80s. Police were frequent targets. We may well be headed back to those dark, violent days. https://t.co/2gVtYhpLId — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) June 24, 2021

Mostly peaceful shooting of a police officer. — David Hogg (@DavidHo71155831) June 25, 2021

NFAC? Is that some sort of “white supremacy” gang? — TimothyLeery (@4201Dad) June 25, 2021

Looks like the NFAC is about to become the Found Out Crew — Honkitude, Earl of Dumbarton (@Mr_Honkitude) June 25, 2021

There's no place for hate. Period. Othal Wallace needs to be tried in front of the world, same as Derek Chauvin. He's the embodiment of everything that wrong with those who direct violence and hate toward law enforcement and the level of support I'm seeing across SM is disgusting — Tony Alexander (@tonyalexander) June 26, 2021

It’s pretty amazing how many don’t seem to care one bit about the police officer who was shot in the head and can only reply to DeSantis with photos of the Capitol riot, photos of the condominium that collapsed (as if that were his fault) or insinuations that the governor is fine with white nationalist groups. They really don’t like this story being reported.