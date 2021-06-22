Loudon County, Virginia has been a flashpoint between the school board and parents opposed to critical race theory. The school board met Tuesday night and had about 200 parents signed up to speak.

Here’s former Virginia state senator Dick Black getting his mic cut off:

WOW: Moments ago, the Loudoun County school board abruptly cut off the public comment portion of the board meeting, which was set to go another couple of hours at least, after taking withering criticism from parents and citizens: pic.twitter.com/W51PxuiBOq — John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 22, 2021

Update: former VA state senator Dick Black spoke out against critical race theory in the board meeting and crowd couldn’t stay silent. The Loudoun Co school board said if there were eruptions like this they’d end public comment pic.twitter.com/dx0oMAy1Fu — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021

And end pubic comment they did. The sheriff also declared the school board meeting an unlawful assembly; apparently, you can riot all summer long and call it a protest, but you can’t challenge the school board.

Loudoun County school board ended public comment. Anti-critical race theory protesters react: pic.twitter.com/QpdVoiAksl — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021

Parents protesting against critical race theory broke into the national anthem when the Loudoun Co., Virginia school board ended public comment because the crowd got too out of hand pic.twitter.com/qms00grIIj — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021

The Loudoun County sheriff’s office declared the school board meeting an unlawful assembly. Everyone told to get out or will be trespassing. Two arrests made #CriticalRaceTheory pic.twitter.com/23Cojtczvy — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021

The sheriff actually arrested two people for refusing to leave.

Two arrests made at the Loudoun County, Virginia school board meeting after it was declared an unlawful assembly and some parents here to protest against critical race theory and a transgender policy refused to leave right away #CriticalRaceTheory pic.twitter.com/dsZDrqJ0Gp — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021

This was the scene outside before the meeting:

Here’s the scene in Ashburn, VA this afternoon as parents protest against critical race theory before the Loudoun County school board meets. Scott Mineo, founder of Parents Against CRT, talking to a crowd of about 200: pic.twitter.com/DZLo7beTx4 — Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) June 22, 2021

Diversity, equity, inclusion … “It’s all just Trojan horses.”

