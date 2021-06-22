It’s especially sweet that Senate Republicans filibustered the Democrats’ For the People Act with Vice President Kamala Harris presiding since among the many jobs given to her by President Joe Biden was to oversee the passage of the bill.

The Associated Press breaks down what the bill was really about:

“Strike down hurdles to voting.”

Trending

MSNBC panelist Mark Thompson called the outcome rule by minority, i.e., “apartheid.”

At least this takes the For the People Act off Harris’s plate so she can get back to her work on the border crisis.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: filibusterFor the People Act