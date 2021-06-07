As Twitchy reported in May, the State Department sent out a memo on the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd encouraging U.S. embassies and other outposts to fly Black Lives Matter banners and use the phrase Black Lives Matter “in messaging content, speeches, and other diplomatic engagements with foreign audiences to advance racial equity and access to justice on May 25 and beyond.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has now reversed a Trump administration policy and says U.S. embassies can display the Pride flag through the end of June. The Defense Department, though, is keeping with its policy on not flying the Pride flag at U.S. military installations for Pride Month.

Fox News reports:

The Defense Department will not allow the Pride flag to be flown at installations under its purview, unlike the State Department, spokesperson John Kirby said Friday.

“After some careful consideration the department will maintain the existing policy regarding the display” at military bases, Kirby told reporters. “There won’t be an exception made for the Pride flag.

“This in no way reflects any lack of respect or admiration for the LGBTQ+ community,” Kirby continued. “This was really more about the potential … for other challenges that could arise from that exception.”

In other words, if they fly the Pride flag in June, who knows who else will demand their banner be raised.

We’re old enough to remember when the only thing the LGBTQ community demanded was same-sex marriage.

Trending

A lot of people are going after Ben Shapiro, but they really ought to be directing their outrage toward President Biden’s Defense Department, which made the decision.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Defense DepartmentflagJohn KirbyPentagonpolicypride flagPride Month